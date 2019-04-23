Contractors hear of impact when projects not done properly and timely-as Region Four RDC promises prompt payment once projects completed

Head of the Region Four Regional Democratic Council [RDC] Works Committee, Mr. Earl Lambert, who is also the Regional Vice Chairman, is of the firm view that contractors must step up to the plate and deliver.

He made it pellucid that doing less than what is required essentially serves to deny residents of what they deserve in terms of properly completed projects.

Lambert expressed this view during a recent signing ceremony which saw some $75M in contracts being awarded.

Lambert warned the contractors about what, he said, has become a common practice whereby contractors bid for several projects within the various regions and when successful they are unable to complete these projects in a timely manner.

This, he explained, is primarily owing to shortage of workforce or technical equipment. “We wouldn’t want you to sign a contract with us and you have a small workforce that you have to be sharing with or on other projects and it means that our work will be delayed,” he said.

Reiterating that projects must be completed in a timely manner, the Regional Works Committee head noted, that if the works are not completed in a timely manner, then the Regional Executive Officer [REO] would be answerable for funds that the region would have been allocated.

“We can’t have projects that have been given out and not completed and six months would have passed, it means that action would have to be taken and you can’t be annoyed with us when those actions would have been taken,” Lambert stressed.

Lambert urged the contractors that it is his wish that they would stand to their word based on what they would have tendered.

He pointed out that with the significant number of contracts being awarded is a testimony that the Demerara/Mahaica Region is steadfast on bringing about holistic growth and development for its residents.

He added, “We will all be happy in Region Four as a result of your work once you stick to what you would have promised us.”

REO, Pauline Lucas, reassured contractors that payment delays will be a thing of the past as, according to her, the cause for such issues has been rectified.

Lucas admitted that there were some glitches in the past which, she noted, would have resulted in several persons taking a bit longer to receive their payments. “We do understand that contractors have materials to pay for and staff to pay also, and I know that sometimes we had some delays within the region in getting them their payments so I want to assure you that I have held several meetings with my staff in having this matter addressed,” she said.

She continued, “I have reminded my staff that processing of payments must be done in a timely manner. I will not accept excuses from my staff when this is not done as the contractors are asked to do their work at a high standard and in a timely manner.

“The region must ensure that when this is done that payment is made in a timely manner too. I cannot be asking you to finish the work in a timely manner and my staff is not paying you in a timely manner.

“So let me go on record and say that your payments will be done in a timely manner and you can hold me to that.”

The REO, however, warned that the submission of requests for payments will not result in immediate payment as the work must be examined thoroughly to ensure that it was done according to the terms and condition of the contract.

“When you submit your request for payment several departments have to kick in and I must say that our engineer department is understaffed but they continue to work beyond the call of duty to get the work done.

“So I am appealing that if you are asked on the weekends to cooperate with us for your project to be examined, please understand and cooperate with us,” Lucas said.

She added, “Owing to the limited staff my work cannot be done within the five-day work week, therefore it has to be done on weekends or holidays.

“When you cooperate with us those in the engineer’s department will do their part so as to ensure that those in the accounts department can do their part and then those in the sub-treasury department can do their part too.”