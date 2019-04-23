Bartica Easter Regatta – Powerboat RacesDave Scott maintains hold on F1 class; Lacourt, Benjamin, Ramkissoon, Peters and Welcome are all category winners

By Franklin Wilson

The 2019 edition of the Bartica Easter Regatta Powerboat races came to end yesterday afternoon at the Golden Beach Circuit with Dave Scott powering his way to his fifth win in the 225HP to Unlimited Class to keep a stranglehold on the title in this division for the 8th consecutive year.

Scott, aboard ‘Jaguar’ remained undefeated in all five races as the opposition just could not handle the power that his engine served up over the two days of action. Scott’s passage to undefeated status was made much easier following the accident in the first race of the two-day event, Easter Sun

day, when Sean Belle who was aiming to dethrone Scott crashed thus ending his ambition to wrest the title from Scott.

Nonetheless, the action went ahead after both Sean Belle and Jose Jardine the other racer involved in the accident were deemed to be stable. They were both still in hospital up to press time, recovering well.

Scott accumulated 15 points Selwyn Joseph aboard De Girls Dem Shuga came in 2nd with Angelo Lacourt 3rd on three points.

Lacourt who piloted his Venezuelan boat (24) was the

winner of the 115-200HP category with a total of 5 points; three drivers ended on three points, Joseph (De Girls Dem Shuga), Kurt Welcome (Shoma) and Dexter Peters (Big J).

Danny Benjamin in control of Targaryen ruled the roost in the 75 – 90HP category accumulating 5 points to leave behind Sanjay Ramkissoon (Team Shivraj) and Saigon Hopkinson (3:16) both tied on three points.

The 25 – 40HP division went to Sanjay Ramkissoon (Team Shivraj) who accumulated 8 points two more than Danny Benjamin (Targaryen) and Saigon Hopkinson who was in control of 3:16 who were tied.

Bullet 007 driven by both Dexter Peters and Danny Benjamin won the 15HP category with 5 points leaving in their wake, All Star 1 which was piloted by Saringo Buckhan (3 points) and All Star 11 which was commanded by Halim Hussain (2 points).

The only other unbeaten competitor over the two days apart from Scott was Jet Skier Whitney ‘Don King’ Welcome who tallied 9 points from three exciting races. Second was Alec Hopkinson (4 points), with Dylan Williams and Kenrick Washington on 2 points apiece.

Welcome, a multi-talented sportsman who was also a member of the triumphant cricket (Agatash) and football (Beacon) teams that participated in the Regatta Sports activities even won a complimentary Jet Ski race.

A total of 11 races were contested yesterday, following are the results:

Event Name of Captain Name of Boat Position

225 to Unlimited Dave Scott Jaguar 1st

Selwyn Joseph Girls Dem Shuga 2nd

Alberto Lacourt 24 3rd

Jet Ski Whitney Welcome 1st

Alec Hopkinson 2nd

Kenny Washington 3rd

25 – 40HP Saigon Hopkinson 3:16 1st

Danny Benjamin Targaryen 2nd

Sanjay Ramkissoon Team Shivraj 3rd

15HP Dexter Peters Bullet 007 1st

Halim Hissain All Star 11 2nd

Mark Daniels Wild Angel 3rd

115 – 200HP Angelo Lacourt 24 1st

Kurt Welcome Shoma 2nd

75 – 90HP Danny Benjamin Targaryen 1st

Sanjay Ramkissoon Team Shivraj 2nd

Keith Skeete Two Sisters 3rd

225 to Unlimited Dave Scott Jaguar 1st

Angelo Lacourt 24 2nd

Dexter Peters Big J 3rd

25 – 40HP Saigon Hopkinson 3:16 1st

Danny Benjamin Targaryen 2nd

Sanjay Ramkissoon Team Shivraj 3rd

75 – 90HP Saigon Hopkinson 3:16 1st

Danny Benjamin Targaryen 2nd

Sanjay Ramkissoon Team Shivraj 3rd

115 – 200HP Dexter Peters Big J 1st

Saigon Hopkinson 3:16 2nd

Leon Welcome Shyon 3rd

225 to Unlimited Dave Scott Jaguar 1st

Selwyn Joseph Girls Dem Shuga 2nd

Saigon Hopkinson 3:16 3rd

Selwyn Joseph would have feared better in both the 115 – 200HP and 225 to Unlimited classes but encountered mechanical issues during the races yesterday.