This does not make sense!

DEAR EDITOR,

Just a moment ago – between sleep and wake…I caught this concluding statement in a BBC Radio report: “This is a critical moment in the history of Africa”. Perhaps because my mind is preoccupied with a similar idea – the commentator was heard saying: “This is a critical moment in the history of GUYANA”. I leapt out of bed to request brief space to say this.

We (myself especially) really expected more from them; but sometimes it seems that the current administration is as intransigent as the last; and I ought to know. Below is an excerpt of an account written circa 2014/2015 – just before APNU-AFC assumed office.

“…our dream was deferred by deliberate attempts at sabotage by agents of the PPPC Government; we were forced to fight The Attorney General and The Commissioner of Lands in court for eight years; then later on to reject…evict illegal settlers encouraged by the then Lands Commission – while relentlessly nurturing this dream. With the expectation of the dawn of a new era in which vision will trump greed and corruption in the governance of Guyana – after the May 11, 2015 General Elections – we believe that the Yukuriba Creative Farming Community’s time has come.”

“WE STAND READY TO TAKE OUR PLACE IN THE VANGUARD OF THE ECO AGRO AND CULTURAL TOURISM INDUSTRY IN GUYANA”.

Decades later – this dream is still deferred. There has been no response from this Administration; even though this place – this space that we’re preparing in which to TEACH OUR CHILDREN TO THINK FIRST before letting them loose into fake space’s clutches – has been appraised (certainly undervalued by the Ministry of Finance) at US$3.366; THREE QUARTER BILLION GUYANESE DOLLARS.

Does it make sense that currently I/we have no money to get on with the business of developing a Study Base at The Yukuriba Creative Farming Community site?

I am recoiling at the unremitting criticism of the current government because it speaks to people’s disappointment – which could lead to the unthinkable; the corrupt PPP -C government’s return to power manipulated by their conniving puppet master – that corrupt cretin Bharat Jagdeo; a prospect that scares the hell out of me.

Joan Cambridge

Chief Convening Officer (CCO)

Yukuriba Creative Farming Community