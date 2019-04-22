Miss New Silver City Secondary is Miss Teen Ambassador

Aquila Handy, Miss New Silver City Secondary, was yesterday crowned Miss “Teen Ambassador,” beating out five other contestants for the coveted title, in a keenly contested pageant, at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground.

The delegates, who were all drawn from secondary schools across Linden, were Niasha Montague, Miss Harmony Secondary, Tonya Belle, Miss Linden School of Excellence, Bonita Veveruis, Miss Harmony Secondary, Shejeda Momplaisir ,Miss Linden Technical Institute, Aquila Handy, Miss New Silvercity and Miss Wisburg Secondary,

Makeda Richardson.

The “Teen Ambassador” Pagaent, replaced the “Miss Linden Town Week”, and is the brainchild of Mayor Wanneka Arrindel.

The event, which unfortunately drew one of the poorest crowds at the sports club, was undoubtedly one of the best executed, in recent years.

Dressed in flamboyant costumes, the delegates made their first appearance on stage, dancing to Carib Soca Monarch, Brandon Harding’s 2018 hit, ‘Alive’.

It was aptly chosen, as the exuberant dance moves of the girls, graphically illustrated.

Mesmerized by what was showcased, the audience remained spellbound, eager to see what more was in store.

They were not disappointed.

Trained by veteran Teen pageant coordinator, Pamela Dillon, the delegates proved to their appreciative audience, that they had learnt their lessons well.

The career and talent segments saw the delegates, showcasing much finesse, in the art of elocution, drama, song and dance.

Then it was time for the evening gown segment, which was probably, the most anticipated aspect of the event.

Here, the captive audience, certainly got their money’s worth, as the girls sashayed across the stage in their beautifully designed gowns.

Crowd favourites Miss Linden Technical Institute, Miss Linden School of Excellence and Miss Wisburg Secondary completely stole the hearts of their fans.

However, to the disappointment of many, Tonya Belle, Miss Linden School of Excellence, did not make the top three.

In the end, Miss New Silver City Secondary, Aquila Handy, captured the crown.

She was sashed and crowned by Mayor Arrindel.

The first and second runner up positions went to Mekeda Richardson of Wisburg Secondary and Shajadah Momplaisir of the Linden Technical Institute respectively.