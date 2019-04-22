Latest update April 22nd, 2019 12:23 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Miss New Silver City Secondary is Miss Teen Ambassador

Apr 22, 2019 News 0

Aquila Handy, Miss New Silver City Secondary, was yesterday crowned Miss “Teen Ambassador,” beating out five other contestants for the coveted title, in a keenly contested pageant, at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground.
The delegates, who were all drawn from secondary schools across Linden, were Niasha Montague, Miss Harmony Secondary, Tonya Belle, Miss Linden School of Excellence, Bonita Veveruis, Miss Harmony Secondary, Shejeda Momplaisir ,Miss Linden Technical Institute, Aquila Handy, Miss New Silvercity and Miss Wisburg Secondary,
Makeda Richardson.
The “Teen Ambassador” Pagaent, replaced the “Miss Linden Town Week”, and is the brainchild of Mayor Wanneka Arrindel.
The event, which unfortunately drew one of the poorest crowds at the sports club, was undoubtedly one of the best executed, in recent years.
Dressed in flamboyant costumes, the delegates made their first appearance on stage, dancing to Carib Soca Monarch, Brandon Harding’s 2018 hit, ‘Alive’.
It was aptly chosen, as the exuberant dance moves of the girls, graphically illustrated.
Mesmerized by what was showcased, the audience remained spellbound, eager to see what more was in store.
They were not disappointed.
Trained by veteran Teen pageant coordinator, Pamela Dillon, the delegates proved to their appreciative audience, that they had learnt their lessons well.
The career and talent segments saw the delegates, showcasing much finesse, in the art of elocution, drama, song and dance.
Then it was time for the evening gown segment, which was probably, the most anticipated aspect of the event.
Here, the captive audience, certainly got their money’s worth, as the girls sashayed across the stage in their beautifully designed gowns.

The queen with Mayor Wanneka Arrindel, along with Norville Fredericks at right and Deputy Mayor Wainright Bethune at her left

Crowd favourites Miss Linden Technical Institute, Miss Linden School of Excellence and Miss Wisburg Secondary completely stole the hearts of their fans.
However, to the disappointment of many, Tonya Belle, Miss Linden School of Excellence, did not make the top three.
In the end, Miss New Silver City Secondary, Aquila Handy, captured the crown.
She was sashed and crowned by Mayor Arrindel.
The first and second runner up positions went to Mekeda Richardson of Wisburg Secondary and Shajadah Momplaisir of the Linden Technical Institute respectively.

More in this category

Sports

Bartica Easter Regatta – Powerboat Races Day One Thousands light up Golden Beach despite accident in race 1 dampen proceedings somewhat

Bartica Easter Regatta – Powerboat Races Day One Thousands light up...

Apr 22, 2019

An unfortunate accident in the first race of the day involving two of the prominent names in powerboat racing including icon Jose Jardine put a damper on day activities of the 2019 edition of the...
Read More
GTTA secures Pan American Para table tennis spot Paves way for National Champion Hussein to compete in Peru

GTTA secures Pan American Para table tennis spot...

Apr 22, 2019

Bartica Easter Regatta – Cycling Thirty-seven BMX riders entertain; Four rewarded with cycles

Bartica Easter Regatta – Cycling ...

Apr 22, 2019

Regional Under-15 Super50 Cup – 5th roundGuyana win on D/L by 7 wkts

Regional Under-15 Super50 Cup – 5th roundGuyana...

Apr 21, 2019

Final Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketSampson brilliance spurs F Division to maiden Title

Final Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division...

Apr 21, 2019

East Coast Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Who will soar like a kite tomorrow night?-new champion to be crowned

East Coast Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Apr 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]