GTTA secures Pan American Para table tennis spot Paves way for National Champion Hussein to compete in Peru

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) secured a qualification spot for a Para athlete to represent the nation in the sport at the 2019 Pan American games Paralympic table tennis championships that will be held in Lima, Peru, this July.

This was confirmed when the GTTA received a correspondence from Pablo Perez, Head of Para Table Tennis and Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), who positively responded to the local body’s requested petition for a wild card application for Gibrain Hussein.

Hussein is a level 10 Paralympic athlete and he has been experienced playing in tournaments in the USA. Hussein will use this tournament to improve his ranking so he will be able to participate in other international events; his highest ranking is 38th in the world.

Paralympic sports have gained featured prominence in recent times with the Para edition of sporting disciplines becoming a mandatory feature of all the international Olympic cycle games.

The discipline of table tennis has seen a dramatic recent growth in participation numbers, with 2000 athletes currently active globally, representing over 100 different countries.

The ITTF took over the governance of Para Table Tennis in what was a pioneer move in 2007 and plenty of work has been done to improve many areas of the game, such as educating coaches, officials and developing the players themselves.

Hussein was elated with the news of him being able to participate in the Pan American Games and he is ready to commence the journey of representing Guyana and inspiring many Para Athletes in Guyana.