Bartica Easter Regatta – Cycling Thirty-seven BMX riders entertain; Four rewarded with cycles

The Red Earth Riders Club of Bartica organised Grass Track competition which coincided with Easter Regatta celebrations, 2019 was one with a difference on Saturday last at the Mongrippa Hill Round.

Whilst the Dirt Bikers entertained, fans were treated to some equally exciting BMX races as a total of 37 youngsters between the ages of 8 to 15 showcased their skills on the track which also included a challenging hill.

According to Michael Dos Santos who has formed the Town’s first Cycle Club, the event was as a direct result of him being encouraged by the President of the Guyana Cycling Federation Horace Burrowes to get the sport organised after the youngsters were inspired by the recent hosting of the inaugural Bartica Cycling Challenge in conjunction with the Mayor and Town Council.

Sir Michael reported that ever since the challenge was made, he has organised the youths and they have been training every week.

“So this competition was held for these dedicated youths to get an opportunity to taste what competition is like. They have been training very regularly and so we wanted to have them compete against each other. When Red Earth Riders Club was approached to have them be a part of the event, they readily agreed and even purchased a number of cycles to give out as prizes and for the Town’s first club.”

Among the 37 cyclists were three girls who competed in an Under-10 race, winning the first place and a cycle was Shonte Sandy followed by Maliah Dos Santos and Tandeia Noel in that

order.

This race was sponsored by Red Earth Riders Club, Piper Workshop and Lattie Computer Service. The top three in each race were rewarded with trophies and cash incentives.

Emerging as the top Under-10 boy was Jerome Ghanie who won from Reece Reid and Rahim Lynch; an event that was sponsored by Red Earth Riders Club, Swella Boss and Boodhoo General Store.

Zinedine Dos Santos won the Boys Under-13 contest with Torell Noel and Demitri Rowell placing second and third respectively. The first place cycle in this category was donated by Mr. Kwesi Archer.

The Boys Under-15 race went to Tyrese Fraser with the second and third places occupied by Orin Allen and Keanu Moore. Red Earth Riders Club and Evans Grocery of Bartica Arcade were the sponsors of this event.