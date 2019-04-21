Teen loses life in new home during antenna fixing; dad survives

Moving into a new home and making a fresh start, can at times bring a true sense of accomplishment, something that warrants a measure of enthusiasm.

For 45-year-old Junior Pryce and 47-year- old Sharon La Cruz, moving into a new home on the Essequibo Coast was just the fresh start they needed.

Disaster, however, can be very untimely. Just three days after moving into their new home, the couple’s only son was electrocuted.

Based on reports, some time between 08:00 hrs and 08:30 hrs Thursday morning, 15-year- old Nicosi Junior Pryce met his untimely death.

Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the incident, Junior Pryce, a former student of the Aurora Secondary School, was helping his father install the television antenna.

The father of the now dead child explained that he and his son were both holding the antenna pole, when it came into contact with the live electrical cables.

With tears in eyes the father said, “We setting up the antenna so I let him do the turning…We had the pole up in the air and so we gotta take off the slippers to walk in the sand so we could stick down the antenna. He holding the bottom of the pole and I got it on me shoulder. We walking and all I start feel is some volt running through me body and so I push he off, but still he hold on to me trying to pull me off.” Pryce said that the last thing he remembered before unconsciousness was his son’s body falling beside him.

Based on reports, the 45-year- old was hospitalized at the Suddie Public Hospital, but later recovered. While Pryce may have recovered from his physical injury, it is likely that the emotional wounds of losing his only son, may be opened for a long time.

He told Kaieteur News yesterday, “I took some time to regain consciousness… My son was still lifeless… Even on the hospital bed I asked how my son was… After all this year, when I now getting the full vibe and enjoyment of my son, he gone…No more son.”

In explaining the family’s motive for moving, the mother, La Cruz said, “All I ever wanted was a comfortable life for my son. I use to live in Region One, then for the past two years in Georgetown. This move was the one time the family would’ve been together under one roof.”

La Cruz said that Junior Pryce was her last child, and she was especially fond of him. She also noted that a proper education and a brighter future was all she wanted for her son.

“What hurt is that he wasn’t a sick child; he was a strong and healthy child… He brought first in class and he was always a pleasant and obedient child.”