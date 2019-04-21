Engineers bleeding de Treasury

Is Easter again and people mekking all kind of joke. Dem boys remember de time when de people mek joke bout de money—de currency. De joke was, it was so light because it don’t have value.

Now people don’t mek joke bout de currency. Is serious business. De number of people who trying to get it is something that people can’t imagine. People talking bout de contract Donald sign just weeks before de elections, when he know Guyana had oil.

Dem boys seh people does usually do such a thing when something in it fuh dem. That is why some of dem boys want to know how much Donald get.

Is de same thing wid de sugar plant that is now a white elephant. De Chinese give nearly US$200 million. If people do an audit dem would find that not US$50 million spend pun that factory. Wha happen to de rest. And that is US dollars.

De same thing wid de airport. Things happen deh and people calling some money but people who know de wuk seh nutten like de money dem calling ain’t spend. Somebody collect and people watching Patto.

Now dem have anodda source of money. If de government got a contract it does tender. Contractors does bid but some of dem know de engineer. That is wheh de runnings deh. De engineer gun put up an estimate like if he buying nail and zinc from Russia while de others does charge like if dem buying from Gafoors.

De smart ones gun call de engineer and find out he estimate and dem would submit a bid close to that. That is de person who gun get de contract fuh a $50 Million job that really cost $20 million. De difference does buss up between de contractor, de engineer and whoever else involve in de racket.

Wha hurting Guyana is that these people don’t pay no tax pun de thiefing money.

One contractor seh he don’t pay nobody suh he can’t get contract. He seh people talking but he know that he gun spoil de whole coucou party. He seh some people from Jagdeo time still controlling de corruption in de tender process and Soulja Bai like it just so.

Some of de Ministers collecting too but dem ain’t mekking de mistake wha Jagdeo and he people mek. Dem holding on. If dem building anything is in somebody name.

Talk half and watch how Guyana losing money.