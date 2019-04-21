Latest update April 22nd, 2019 12:27 AM

A narrow escape!

The driver of this Toyota 212 is counting his lucky stars after he ended up underneath a tractor travelling in the opposite direction along the Number 57 Public Road, Friday night.
Kaieteur News was told by an eyewitness that the car was heading west when it overtook another vehicle and ended up underneath the tractor travelling east. No-one was seriously injured.

