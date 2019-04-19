Venezuela refuses to engage World Court on border case-Guyana moves to speed up process

Neighbouring Venezuela appears to be paving the way for a non-recognition of a final decision of the International Court of Justice, in The Hague in a case involving the border of Guyana.

That country, battling Guyana over a large part of Essequibo, has decided it will not submit arguments critical to whether that United Nations court has jurisdiction to hear the case.

The Government of Guyana yesterday signaled intentions to ask ICJ to speed up hearings to determine jurisdictions.

This will pave the way for the other proceedings proper to begin.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Government of Guyana is informing the Guyanese people of the latest developments in the case it has brought against Venezuela in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to confirm the validity of the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899, which fixed the land boundary between the two States.

“Last year, the Court determined that it would be appropriate to determine whether it has jurisdiction over the case before considering its merits. Pursuant to its Order, Guyana submitted its written Memorial on Jurisdiction – demonstrating that the Court has jurisdiction to decide on the validity of the Arbitral Award and the resulting boundary – on 19 November 2018,” the statement explained.

Although the ICJ fixed April 18, 2019 as the date for Venezuela to submit a Counter-Memorial on Jurisdiction — in response to Guyana’s Memorial — Venezuela failed to make a submission on that date, and indicated in a letter from its Foreign Minister that it had chosen not do so.

The ministry said it now wants speed.

“In consequence, Guyana has decided to ask the Court to proceed directly to the holding of oral hearings, at the earliest possible date, to determine its jurisdiction over the case. Guyana is confident that the Court will agree that it has jurisdiction, and then proceed to decide on the merits of Guyana’s suit.”

Guyana submitted the case to the Court after the Secretary General of the United Nations determined, pursuant to his authority under the Geneva Agreement of 1966 – to which Guyana, Venezuela and the United Kingdom are Parties — that the dispute over the validity of the Arbitral Award, and the resulting boundary, must be decided by the Court.

Guyana is arguing that that constitutes a sufficient jurisdictional basis for the Court to proceed.

“Guyana regrets that Venezuela, notwithstanding its obligations under the Geneva Agreement and the Secretary General’s decision to refer the matter to the Court, has chosen not to participate in the case.

However, as the Court itself has made clear, the door remains open to Venezuela to join in the proceedings, which will continue to a final and legally-binding judgment, pursuant to the Court’s rules, whether Venezuela participates or not.”

Government said it has taken note of the Venezuelan Foreign Minister’s recent tweet that at some point in the future, it will supply the Court with “information” about the case to assist it in the exercise of its judicial functions.

“If this is a first step toward Venezuela’s full participation in the case, Guyana welcomes it. At the same time, Guyana has reserved its right to object to any submission by Venezuela that violates the Court’s rules or is otherwise prejudicial. The next step will be for the Court to schedule the dates for the oral hearing on jurisdiction. Guyana will inform the public as soon as these dates are set.”

Venezuela is facing one of the worst crises in the hemisphere despite holding one of the biggest oil reserves in the world.

It is facing shortages of food and basic supplies. Citizens are fleeing by the thousands to other countries, including Guyana.

The revived claims on Guyana have been seen as a deliberate move to divert attention from the internal problems in that Spanish-speaking country.