SUPERBET mulls legal action against Chronicle over non-compliance story

SUPERBET, a Suriname-headquartered company that has 57 gambling facilities at several locations in Guyana, is mulling legal action against the state-owned Guyana Chronicle for defamation.

The company in a press statement through the law firm, Mohabir A. Nandlall & Associates, is refuting information published on April, 18 2019, edition of the Guyana Chronicle under the headline, “SUPERBET gambles with Law”.

According to the law firm, while the newspaper article states that SUPERBET has been operating without a licence and will face the full force of the law, the company has always been compliant with AMLCFT legislation and has submitted every single document requested by the Gaming Authority.

“In fact, some time early last year, agents of SUPERBET and an Attorney-at-law, attended a meeting with Mr. Lloyd Moore, CEO of Gaming Authority.

During that meeting, it was explained that certain documentary evidence must be provided in order to obtain a Certificate of Good Standing.

“We were further instructed that in order for our licence to be renewed, the Gaming Authority must issue the certificate of good standing.

“On September 14, 2018, SUPERBET submitted all documents requested by the Gaming Authority in support of its application for letter and certificate of good standing. Our client was never informed by Gaming Authority or accused of being in breach of any AMLCFT legislation.”

Further, the law firm said that the Gaming Authority never contacted SUPERBET to request any further information or query any discrepancies in the application and its supporting documents.

According to the lawyers, six months after the application for letter or certificate of good standing was submitted, the General Manager of SUPERBET, Shrikant Kisoensingh, received a letter from Lloyd Moore, CEO of Gaming Authority inviting him to a meeting on February 19, 2019.

The meeting was scheduled for 1:30pm at the Gaming Authority’s office to discuss the revised application process for good standing certification and requirements in supervising the company’s responsibilities as a gaming entity under AML/CFT Act.

“At this meeting, the General Manager of SUPERBET was informed that in the future, the application for certificate of good standing will require the submission of more supporting documents.

“However, again at that meeting, we were never informed or alerted to any non-compliance with AMLCFT legislation. We were further informed that SUPERBET’S Application for Letter or Certificate of Good Standing was being processed and the processing of an Application for Certificate of Good Standing takes six to 18 months.”

In addition to submitting documents in support of the application for certificate of good standing, the statement added that SUPERBET also submits a monthly betting shop threshold transaction report to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and a Quarterly Terrorist Property Report to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Additionally, the law firm noted that as a result of the article, contact was made with Mr. Lloyd Moore, CEO of Gaming Authority.

“He expressed shock at the article and disclaimed that the Gaming Authority supplied any information to anyone. He undertook to write to the Board of Directors of the Gaming Authority on the matter.”

Nandlall and Associates maintain that SUPERBET is not in breach of any laws of Guyana particularly, the AMLCFT legislation.

“And in any event, SUPERBET has not been informed by any of the relevant agencies that they are in violation of any law or regulation. Our client, SUPERBET is currently considering our advice to institute legal proceedings for defamation in respect of the impugned publication.”