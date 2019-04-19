Latest update April 19th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rising Stars and Zeeburg through to Amrit Rai Memorial T20 final

Apr 19, 2019 Sports 0

Keon Roberts

Zeeburg SC and Rising Stars will battle in the final of the Amrit Rai Memorial T20 tournament following victories in their respective semi finals games played last Sunday.
Rising Stars defeated Canal Number Two Sports Club at Zeeburg. Rising stars won the toss and elect to bat first, scoring made 182- 7. Travis Cato scored 43, while Keon Roberts made 40 and Marvin Cheong 37; Narindra Persaud took 2-24. In reply, Canal Number Two reached 161-9. Shane Persaud claimed 3-13 and Keon Roberts 2-17.
At Met-en-MeerZorg Sports Club ground, Zeeburg Sports Club decided to bat on a flat track and managed 167-7 with Ravindra Dookie scoring 42, Richardo Poloram 39 and Balbinder Shivpersaud 37; Omesh Stephen Joseph (3-17) led the attack for the Parika-based Omesh XI, while Ganesh Narine supported with 2-34.
In reply, Madanlall Doodnarine top scored for Omesh XI with 48, but his late attack was not enough as the team ended on 145-9 in 20 overs. Mark Gonsalves supported with 21; Malcolm Hubbard snared 4-34, while Yutesh Dhanpaul supported with 2-30.

 

More in this category

Sports

 BCB gives out $120,000 in financial stipends to National Players under Dr. Puran Singh Scheme

 BCB gives out $120,000 in financial stipends to National Players...

Apr 19, 2019

    The Berbice Cricket Board under the Presidency of Hilbert Foster in 2018 started a financial scheme to assist young cricketers with a stipend, when they gain selection to the National...
Read More
GCA/ Tri State USA 50-over U-19 LeagueKhangura fires NY Tri State to 3rd successive winGYO lose by 154 runs as Mukkamalla, Bansal also hit fifties

GCA/ Tri State USA 50-over U-19 LeagueKhangura...

Apr 19, 2019

Banks DIH sail with Bartica Easter Regatta Committee; on board from inception

Banks DIH sail with Bartica Easter Regatta...

Apr 19, 2019

Rising Stars and Zeeburg through to Amrit Rai Memorial T20 final

Rising Stars and Zeeburg through to Amrit Rai...

Apr 19, 2019

Wins for SS Jaguars, Maria’s Pleasure and G Square Cavaliers

Wins for SS Jaguars, Maria’s Pleasure and G...

Apr 19, 2019

T&T and Windward Islands unbeaten on Day 1 of Girls U19 T20

T&T and Windward Islands unbeaten on Day 1...

Apr 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]