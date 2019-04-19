Rising Stars and Zeeburg through to Amrit Rai Memorial T20 final

Zeeburg SC and Rising Stars will battle in the final of the Amrit Rai Memorial T20 tournament following victories in their respective semi finals games played last Sunday.

Rising Stars defeated Canal Number Two Sports Club at Zeeburg. Rising stars won the toss and elect to bat first, scoring made 182- 7. Travis Cato scored 43, while Keon Roberts made 40 and Marvin Cheong 37; Narindra Persaud took 2-24. In reply, Canal Number Two reached 161-9. Shane Persaud claimed 3-13 and Keon Roberts 2-17.

At Met-en-MeerZorg Sports Club ground, Zeeburg Sports Club decided to bat on a flat track and managed 167-7 with Ravindra Dookie scoring 42, Richardo Poloram 39 and Balbinder Shivpersaud 37; Omesh Stephen Joseph (3-17) led the attack for the Parika-based Omesh XI, while Ganesh Narine supported with 2-34.

In reply, Madanlall Doodnarine top scored for Omesh XI with 48, but his late attack was not enough as the team ended on 145-9 in 20 overs. Mark Gonsalves supported with 21; Malcolm Hubbard snared 4-34, while Yutesh Dhanpaul supported with 2-30.