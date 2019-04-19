Region Four RDC awards another tranche of contracts to the tune $74.9M

Some $74.9M worth of contracts were yesterday awarded by the Region Four Democratic Council [RDC] for a number of new projects in the Region. This comes on the heels of the award of contracts to the tune of $68M just last week.

Spearheading the process yesterday was Regional Executive Officer [REO] of the Demerara/Mahaica Region Four administration, Ms. Pauline Lucas, who together with contractors, signed the awarded contracts at a ceremony held in the RDC boardroom at Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

The signing event was witnessed by contractors, senior officials and members of the media.

The projects, this publication understands, are being funded by the Region’s $507M funding for civil works and will see a number of new projects being undertaken within the region.

The major projects are for the general rehabilitation of the Diamond/Grove Primary School which was awarded to Royal Contracting Service for $7,517,685; the construction of timber revetment at the Diamond Market Place which was awarded to Linton Nicholl’s Enterprise to the tune of $9,236,955; the construction of a road at Second Street North of Façade, Victoria, East Coast Demerara which was awarded to DEVCON Construction and Contracting Services to the tune of $11,514,798.

The latter mentioned contractor also secured another contract to the tune of $10,964,140 for the construction of Timber Revetment at the Outfall in Meertins Sluice, Soesdyke, while the extension of the lower Flat of the Soesdyke Health Centre was awarded to Singh’s Brothers Contracting Services to the tune of $6,214,788.

Added to this the extension of the Clonbrook Health Centre, East Coast Demerara was awarded to R.W. Electrical Company and Building Contractors to the tune of $5,822,795. Yesterday, too, a contract was awarded for the construction of a tarmac at Golden Grove Primary School, Golden Grove Village, East Coast Demerara which was awarded to Bernard Paul and Sons Construction to the tune of $3,999,545, while the Construction of a fence at Dora Primary School on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway was awarded to K&P Project management to the tune of $8,770,619.

J&R General Construction Services was awarded the last of the nine projects which is the construction of a timber revetment of the koker at Lilaudrie, Friendship, East Bank Demerara to the tune of $10, 864,205.

REO Lucas extended congratulations and best wishes to the successful contractors even as she reminded them that they would have bid, among others, for the respective projects. She also reminded the contractors yesterday that she is not prepared to accept any substandard work and or untimely completion of projects as the region will continue to increase its observation and monitoring of projects and contractors.

“Do not take it upon your own to change anything and let me repeat this that I am reminding you contractors to take it upon your own to change anything and tell me that some doctor or nurse tells you that they didn’t want the wall or door here or they wanted it there or she didn’t want this window but rather that window because you must seek approval first from the region as there are protocols to follow and I am reminding you that you must follow these if any changes needs to be made to do certain things,” REO firmly said.

She added, “If the work is not done with quality you will hear from me because I will talk to you once and then I will write so you do my work. You do what you are being paid to do and I think that the region will be happy and more so, the people of the Demerara Mahaica Region would be very happy with you.”

The Regional Executive Officer declared that she will continue her 2018 trend of a “no nonsense approach” to contracts being issued by the Region. She reminded them also about their responsibility to the region and more particularly the residents.

Regional Vice Chairman, Mr Earle Lambert, who heads the Regional Works Committee urged the contractors to do the works at a very high standard even as he too reminded the contractors that quality is the watch word. He told them that as head of the Works Committee he and others will be visiting the projects from time to time.

“When you give us the quality work it means that you have delivered on the service and you would have qualified yourself for more works from the region. I don’t expect to have, on behalf of the region, problems from contractors but as the REO said we would like our work to be done in a timely manner,” the Vice Chairman warned.

Vice Chairman Lambert shared with the contractors his hope that they are not using a small workforce in executing these contracts whilst bidding in other regions. He said that the region is cognisant that Region Four is one of 10 regions and in many cases contracts bid in many other regions thus using their small workforce to execute a number of projects.

“It means that our work will be delayed…we have to have our work done in a timely manner and if that is not so, the REO will be answerable for funds that this region would have been allocated because based on the fiscal management system you have to spend our money in a timely manner. I would like to say on behalf of the Regional Chairperson congratulations and I hope that you would stand to your word based on what you would have tendered and we would all be happy in Region Four as a result of your work,” said Lambert.