Onderneeming woman wasbeaten, manually strangled

Apr 19, 2019 News 0

 

 

A postmortem has confirmed that 52-year-old Nazarene Haniff suffered a brutal beating before being slain two Fridays ago in her Onderneeming Essequibo Coast home.
Police said that the postmortem revealed that the elderly woman was manually strangled. There was also evidence of blunt trauma to the back of the head.
Concerned neighbours made the discovery after peering through the woman’s bedroom window and seeing her lying face up on her bed.
Neighbours claim that they also saw a man, who is a resident, fleeing the community.
The suspect is a 37-year-old who had resided in the Pomeroon. He moved to the community some five to six months ago.
A source within the police department has reliably confirmed the identity of this individual.
Based on additional reports, the man was also previously convicted for other offences.

 

