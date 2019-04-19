“Night out with stranger landed me in court”- man tells magistrate

A night out with a ‘stranger’ landed 22-year-old Akeem Bennett in court, after he was accused of stealing the individual’s cell phone.

The mason, of Lot 12 Supply, East Bank Demerara, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.

The accusation alleged that on April 14, 2019 at Seawall Road, Georgetown, Bennett stole one Samsung S8 valued at $85,000 property of Travis Rampaul.

The two men reportedly went to the seawall to ‘lime’. After being asked to carry out an errand for Rampaul, Bennett allegedly removed the cell phone from the car.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge, but gave his explanation of what happened on the night in question. Based on his account, the magistrate entered a not guilty plea.

According to Bennett, he was at a Chinese restaurant ‘liming’ when Rampaul, whom he said was a stranger to him, pulled up in a car and asked him who he was with. “I told him that I don’t lime with people I does lime by myself. Then he asked me what I drinking and I said I’ll take a bottle of water. After he buy the water for me he told me let’s go to town and get two girls.”

Bennett related that they went to Georgetown and picked up two girls from a bar then headed to the seawall. It was there that Rampaul reportedly handed over all his money, his phone and a gold chain.

“I feel this man carry me like a bodyguard because when he gave me the stuff he told me that I should keep them for him because people does get rob on the seawall,” Bennett stated.

He alleged that Rampaul then asked him to collect a pack of cigarettes from the car. However, when he went to the car there were no cigarettes. He said Rampaul then sent him to purchase a pack of cigarettes.

“I give he the money and chain and I keep the phone because he didn’t ask for it. I then went to buy the cigarette but four men robbed me on the way. I was scared to return and say what happen because I didn’t know how the man would react.”

Bennett allegedly headed to a friend in Georgetown where they called the Timehri Police Station to report the matter. They were advised to wait for a patrol vehicle in the area to return to look out for the ‘robbers.’

“We stand up outside and shortly after a patrol van came and the same man who I was with was in the van. They took me to the station and put me on the bench but when I explained to the (Rampaul) what happen and that I would work to pay him back for the phone he just tell me that I have to go to court.”

The alleged victim was not present in court.

Bennett was released on $10,000 bail and instructed to report to the Grove Police Station every Friday..

The matter was adjourned until April 23, next and the prosecutor was instructed to ensure that the victim is present at the next occasion.