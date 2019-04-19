Latest update April 19th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mastermind’s wife, gang member remanded for Canje robbery

Apr 19, 2019 News 0

Remanded Gang member: Sylvester ‘Squeaky’ Joseph

A man and a woman were yesterday slapped with seven counts of robbery under arms at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court.
Sylvester ‘Squeaky’ Joseph, 29, of Cumberland Village, East Canje and the wife of the mastermind behind the Canje robbery, Ashley Drigpaul, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh to answer to the seven charges.
It is alleged that on April 13, 2019, at New Area, Canefield, Canje, Joseph robbed Rohan Deonarine of three gold chains and an IPhone 6; Premchand Seelochan of two gold rings, one silver band and one wrist watch; Tarmattie Seelochan of $300,000, one gold ring and two cell phones; Aditie Rambhudan of nine gold rings, two gold bangles, three gold chains, a cricket band, $110,000

Remanded: Mastermind’s wife, Ashley Drigpaul

and a Samsung Galaxy S7; Andre Beerbhajan of one Toyota Allion, one IPhone, a gold chain, a silver band and $20,000 and Fizal Latiff of $10,000 and a Samsung Galaxy S5.
They were not required to plead to the indictable charge. They were not represented by an attorney and were remanded to prison until May 24, 2019.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News was reliably informed by a police source that the mastermind was apprehended in Linden yesterday morning. He has since been transported to Berbice where he is being processed for court.

 

More in this category

Sports

 BCB gives out $120,000 in financial stipends to National Players under Dr. Puran Singh Scheme

 BCB gives out $120,000 in financial stipends to National Players...

Apr 19, 2019

    The Berbice Cricket Board under the Presidency of Hilbert Foster in 2018 started a financial scheme to assist young cricketers with a stipend, when they gain selection to the National...
Read More
GCA/ Tri State USA 50-over U-19 LeagueKhangura fires NY Tri State to 3rd successive winGYO lose by 154 runs as Mukkamalla, Bansal also hit fifties

GCA/ Tri State USA 50-over U-19 LeagueKhangura...

Apr 19, 2019

Banks DIH sail with Bartica Easter Regatta Committee; on board from inception

Banks DIH sail with Bartica Easter Regatta...

Apr 19, 2019

Rising Stars and Zeeburg through to Amrit Rai Memorial T20 final

Rising Stars and Zeeburg through to Amrit Rai...

Apr 19, 2019

Wins for SS Jaguars, Maria’s Pleasure and G Square Cavaliers

Wins for SS Jaguars, Maria’s Pleasure and G...

Apr 19, 2019

T&T and Windward Islands unbeaten on Day 1 of Girls U19 T20

T&T and Windward Islands unbeaten on Day 1...

Apr 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]