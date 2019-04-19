Mastermind’s wife, gang member remanded for Canje robbery

A man and a woman were yesterday slapped with seven counts of robbery under arms at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court.

Sylvester ‘Squeaky’ Joseph, 29, of Cumberland Village, East Canje and the wife of the mastermind behind the Canje robbery, Ashley Drigpaul, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh to answer to the seven charges.

It is alleged that on April 13, 2019, at New Area, Canefield, Canje, Joseph robbed Rohan Deonarine of three gold chains and an IPhone 6; Premchand Seelochan of two gold rings, one silver band and one wrist watch; Tarmattie Seelochan of $300,000, one gold ring and two cell phones; Aditie Rambhudan of nine gold rings, two gold bangles, three gold chains, a cricket band, $110,000

and a Samsung Galaxy S7; Andre Beerbhajan of one Toyota Allion, one IPhone, a gold chain, a silver band and $20,000 and Fizal Latiff of $10,000 and a Samsung Galaxy S5.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge. They were not represented by an attorney and were remanded to prison until May 24, 2019.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News was reliably informed by a police source that the mastermind was apprehended in Linden yesterday morning. He has since been transported to Berbice where he is being processed for court.