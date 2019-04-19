Latest update April 19th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man who leaves EPA ‘pumpless’, remanded

Apr 19, 2019 News 0

Remanded Mark Bynoe

Mark Bynoe was yesterday brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after being charged for stealing two articles valued at $1M, property of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
It was alleged that between February 13, 2019 and February 14, 2019 at Ganges Street, Sophia Georgetown, Bynoe stole one Myers pressure pump valued at $500,000 and one Myers pressure tank valued at $500,000, property of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The defendant appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charge after it was read to him.
Bynoe who was not represented by an attorney informed the court that he is 30 years old and resides at ‘D’ Field Sophia, Squatting Area.
Police prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, related the facts of the charge which stated that on the day in question about 05:00hrs, a rural constable was on his way to work when he saw Bynoe and another person pushing two separate carts.
The push carts allegedly contained the stolen items. The matter was then reported and on April 15, 2019 the defendant was contacted by police ranks. The allegation was put to Bynoe who denied it.
Furthermore, the defendant was arrested and placed into police custody where the present charge was instituted against him.
Prosecutor Mansfield also highlighted that Bynoe was positively identified by the constable who reported the matter. Therefore, based on the facts related the prosecutor objected to bail. Bynoe was remanded to prison until May 3, next when the matter will continue.

More in this category

Sports

 BCB gives out $120,000 in financial stipends to National Players under Dr. Puran Singh Scheme

 BCB gives out $120,000 in financial stipends to National Players...

Apr 19, 2019

    The Berbice Cricket Board under the Presidency of Hilbert Foster in 2018 started a financial scheme to assist young cricketers with a stipend, when they gain selection to the National...
Read More
GCA/ Tri State USA 50-over U-19 LeagueKhangura fires NY Tri State to 3rd successive winGYO lose by 154 runs as Mukkamalla, Bansal also hit fifties

GCA/ Tri State USA 50-over U-19 LeagueKhangura...

Apr 19, 2019

Banks DIH sail with Bartica Easter Regatta Committee; on board from inception

Banks DIH sail with Bartica Easter Regatta...

Apr 19, 2019

Rising Stars and Zeeburg through to Amrit Rai Memorial T20 final

Rising Stars and Zeeburg through to Amrit Rai...

Apr 19, 2019

Wins for SS Jaguars, Maria’s Pleasure and G Square Cavaliers

Wins for SS Jaguars, Maria’s Pleasure and G...

Apr 19, 2019

T&T and Windward Islands unbeaten on Day 1 of Girls U19 T20

T&T and Windward Islands unbeaten on Day 1...

Apr 19, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]