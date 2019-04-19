Man who leaves EPA ‘pumpless’, remanded

Latest update April 19th, 2019 12:58 AM
Mark Bynoe was yesterday brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after being charged for stealing two articles valued at $1M, property of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
It was alleged that between February 13, 2019 and February 14, 2019 at Ganges Street, Sophia Georgetown, Bynoe stole one Myers pressure pump valued at $500,000 and one Myers pressure tank valued at $500,000, property of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The defendant appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and denied the charge after it was read to him.
Bynoe who was not represented by an attorney informed the court that he is 30 years old and resides at ‘D’ Field Sophia, Squatting Area.
Police prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, related the facts of the charge which stated that on the day in question about 05:00hrs, a rural constable was on his way to work when he saw Bynoe and another person pushing two separate carts.
The push carts allegedly contained the stolen items. The matter was then reported and on April 15, 2019 the defendant was contacted by police ranks. The allegation was put to Bynoe who denied it.
Furthermore, the defendant was arrested and placed into police custody where the present charge was instituted against him.
Prosecutor Mansfield also highlighted that Bynoe was positively identified by the constable who reported the matter. Therefore, based on the facts related the prosecutor objected to bail. Bynoe was remanded to prison until May 3, next when the matter will continue.
As each day goes by the APNU+AFC leaders are cementing deep in the psyche of countless numbers that they are not morally...
Good Friday is a Christian holiday which marks the death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion some two thousand years ago....
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Organisation of American States (OAS), already a broken institution, was shattered even more on...
