Magistrate draws firearm on prisoner in court

It was total confusion at the Whim Magistrate’s Court when robbery accused, Deon Johnson, rushed from the prisoners’ dock towards the sitting magistrate, Renita Singh.

She had just remanded him to prison on four counts of robbery under arms . She had done the same to his alleged accomplice, Arjune Indar, called ‘Braff’.

When the incident took place, an alert police rank (Constable Beharry) managed to accost the accused before he reached to the magistrate.

Johnson’s wife who was causing a ruckus in the courtroom was held back by the prosecutor while ranks escorted her husband out the courtroom.

Deon Johnson, 45, of Number 78 Village, Corentyne and Arjune Indar, 35, of Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, were charged jointly with four counts of robbery under arms committed on Silvie Hussain, her husband, niece and nephew of Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder.

They are accused of robbing the Hussain’s of US$650, two diamond rings, two cell phones, a motorcycle, a gold chain and band along with $1.4 M. They were armed with a gun and cutlass when they robbed the family.

The matter has been transferred to the Mibicuri Magistrate’s Court for May 7.