If only dem boys did know holiday laws dem woulda fare fuh free

Today is Good Friday, a holy day and a holiday. Nobody ain’t suppose to pass no money fuh nutten. Is not dem boys seh suh; is de law seh suh.

This law really outdated. It come into existence in 1919. This is now 2019—exactly 100 years ago. These fools who does sit down in parliament and pass laws still got this law in place.

It seh, “Subject to the Bills of Exchange Act, it is not necessary for anyone to make any payment or to do any other act, including noting or protesting, relating to any negotiable instrument on a public holiday, but all obligation to make that payment or to do that other act shall apply to the next following day not being itself a public holiday.”

If dem boys did know that was de law dem woulda never let any holiday pass without visiting de homes of de ladies of de night.

After all, de law seh no monies should pass on public holidays. That is why every business, including rum shops does shut down.

A man can walk in, tek de drink and walk out without paying because de law seh you mustn’t pay. And of course you can’t call de police.

No taxi, minibus or any pay transportation should be on de road or in de waters. Every holiday people got to go to church, temple or masjid.

Dem boys know if you can walk you gun mek it. But if you driving and yuh run out of gas, you better run home or sleep in de car. There would be no gas station open.

Is de damn stupid outdated law does mek people want to cuss. Things like this does mek people cuss. Today is Good Friday, a holy day and tomorrow, Saturday, there is no newspaper until Sunday.

Because dem don’t have a newspaper fuh Saturday and since dem boys can’t cuss today, any cuss you read today is fuh Saturday.

Dem boys want shoot dem effing engineer who robbing Guyana blind wid dem effing inflated estimates.

Is years now, year after year; dankey years, dem doing this thing. These is de people who dem Ministers depend on to guide dem on how to pay for projects.

For example, if dem want build a school de engineer gun do de Maths and come up wid a cost fuh de project. He gun check how much wood, steel, nail, sand, binding wire, stone cement, zinc sheet, windows and doors. Then he gun put in de average workmanship.

Based on de price de engineer come up with dem does put out de thing fuh tender.

De sickening part is that all de contractors does show how dem can do de wuk far cheaper than what de engineer tell de Minister.

This is wha does mek dem boys cuss. If you got to depend on a man who misleading you wid de price is time you eff him up. But remember today holy.

Talk half and eff dem up Saturday.