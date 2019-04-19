GPHC certifies first batch of Implant Contraceptive Providers

Yesterday, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) officially certified 16 persons who were trained to provide and administer implant contraceptives.

The team will go on to train others to administer the implants the effective and correct way.

Dr. Oneka Scott, MCH Officer (Ag), Ministry of Public Health, expressed her excitement for the participants.

She said, “In the beginning of the training I challenged you to remember the component that reminds you why you became health care workers in the first place… to remember that your tone of voice is important.

“Completing the management of the patient is important. Getting in touch with the side that the patient often hides from you is

important.

“And I hope that as I challenged you over the last three days, most of you were reflective of that…You will do a lot of your things in practice a whole lot better.”

Dr. Scott reminded them that a maternal life is a life like anyone else but is special because that life gave life.”

Dr. William Adu Krow, of the Pan American Health Organisation, gave some statistics on how many lives implant contraceptives can save.

He shared a story about a woman in Region One, who was begging not to be sent home without a form of implant contraceptive, but her request could not have been met because it was not available.

He added that women should never ask for contraceptive implants and can’t have access to them.

“We can prevent 33% of deaths, if women who knew [about] contraception have contraception. In this

country it is between 33 and 34 percent unmet needs, because we have people who want contraception and cannot get it.”

Dr. Adu Krow said that when he heard about the woman’s story he immediately went to the Family Planning Department and asked for 200 implants. He then asked how long was the waiting list and the response he got shocked him when they said 200 isn’t enough.

He said that he then asked for another 200 implants that had to be bought on the open market for a higher cost; but he saw the need for it.

He extended an invitation to the Ministry of Public Health and GPHC to ascertain if there is anything PAHO can do to help because there should not be a woman who wants contraceptives and canno

t get.

Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence could not attend the ceremony so the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ms. Shellon Bess, attended on her behalf.

Ms. Bess congratulated the team whose members have been training since 2016. She thanked them. She identified herself is a recipient of the implant saying she has no complications.

Dr. Rudolpho Montez always gave his remarks which echoed those of the others before him. He was followed by the distribution of certificates and the vote of thanks by Dr. Umadai Rattan.