GCA/ Tri State USA 50-over U-19 LeagueKhangura fires NY Tri State to 3rd successive winGYO lose by 154 runs as Mukkamalla, Bansal also hit fifties

By Sean Devers

On a two-paced Bourda track and parched and slow outfield, fifties from Abhayjit Khangura, Ishaay Bansal and Saiteja Mukkamalla fired the touring NY Tri State unit their third straight win when the Americans beat GYO by 154 run in the third round of the GCA/ Tri State USA 50-over U-19 League yesterday.

Playing at the only ground in South American to host Test Cricket and the venue for the West Indies first ever Test victory in 1930, the visitors elected to bat and reached 230-7 in a game reduced to 40 over due to a late start caused by excess preparation moisture in the pitch.

Khangura reached the ropes six times in an unbeaten 61-ball 65 after Mukkamalla, who hit six fours and two sixes in 50 from 62 ball and Bansal with 51 from 52 balls with six fours had given their team a solid 98-run first-wicket stand.

Pradesh Balkisoon (3-24) and Sheffeek Deonarine (2-21) bowled well for GYO who were dismissed 76 in 26.4 overs as only Mohammed Khan (26) and Rohan Suknanand (16) reached 15 in the one-sided contest as Khangura crowned a wonderful all-round performance with 2-10.

He got support Guyana U-17 off-spinner Andre Seepersaud (2-9) and Adil Shivakumar (2-19) at a venue which hosted 30 Tests and 11 ODIs from March 1930 to May 2006.

GYO began their chase in horrific fashion as Khangura sent Yeudister Persuad’s stumps cartwheeling off the first ball of the innings before trapping Philip Mcturk as two wickets fell without a run on the Board.

After Suknanand (16) was removed by Shivakumar at 39-3, Khan swept and pulled leg spinner Gautham Ravindran for three fours before dumping the 13-year-old leg-spinner Shivakumar for six and cover driving him for four.

But once Khan missed a sweep at a full delivery and was bowled by Shivakumar at 54-4 nobody else reached double figures as two batsmen were run out.

Earlier, Mukkamalla and Bansal played an array of audacious shots as the partnership grew rapidly.

Mukkamalla pulled a long-hop from Suknanand for a couple to reach his 50 from 47 balls but when two short of the 100 stand, he drove Suknanand to cover in 17th over.

The 100 was posted in the 18th over before Bansal was LBW to Balikisoon at 102-2 before Khangura flayed the bowlers to all parts of the ground in scorching heat and shared useful partnerships with Isaiah Jagernauth (11), Ravindran (10) and Skipper Sanjay Stanley (16).

Meanwhile, NY Tri State beat MYO at YMCA by one wicket despite Seon Glasgow’s 11-ball 47 which included seven sixes and a four with six of his sixes coming one over from Ravindran which included five wides and cost 41 runs.

Ricardo Ramdihol (19) and Zechariah Mootoo (10) put together 39 for the first wicket before Nigel Deodat (19) and Marvan Persaud (17) chipped in as MYO made 192 as Ravindran (3-63), Khangura (2-31) and Seepersaud (2-28) did the damage with the ball for the NY Tri State who reached 193-9.

Stanley top scored with 67 and Mukkamalla made 66 as Glasgow returned with the ball to take 4-67, while Deodat had 3-42.

The tourists will oppose Ogle Rubis at the Ogle ground tomorrow.