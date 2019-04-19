Cop held in probe into removalof gun linked to manslaughter case

A police corporal and a barrack labourer are under close arrest as investigators attempt to ascertain how a revolver that is linked to shooting death of Marlon Fredericks was removed from a safe-box at the East Ruimveldt Outpost.

The corporal is reportedly one of the individuals who had the keys to a strongbox in which the revolver and other firearm are kept.

It is unclear why the barrack labourer has been held.

According to reports, on Tuesday, the corporal who is under investigation, alerted ranks at the station that the revolver, which is the property of the City Constabulary, was missing.

Shortly after, ranks at the station received an anonymous call from an individual who said that he had found a firearm a short distance from the outpost.

The firearm turned out to be the missing revolver. There is speculation that individuals were renting the weapon out to criminals and panicked when it was reported missing.

The firearm is linked to the January 2018 manslaughter case in which Gregory Bascom, a City Constabulary lance corporal, was charged for killing 34-year-old Tiger Bay resident Marlon Fredericks.

According to reports, Fredericks, 34, who was unarmed, was shot by Bascom as he escaped from detention at the Bourda Market Outpost.

The Tiger Bay resident, who was described as mentally ill, was shot in his mother’s presence, as he ran out of the Outpost, where he was being detained on allegations of simple larceny, assault, and for assaulting a peace officer.

The accused is on $800,000 bail.