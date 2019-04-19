CH&PA allocates over 150 house lots at Mon Repos

Latest update April 19th, 2019 12:58 AM

Minister of Housing, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, with some of the recipients of yesterday’s exercise

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has announced that it allocated lands to more than 150 individuals yesterday. The lots were handed out during an exercise at the CH&PA Brickdam office.
All of the allocated lands are situated in the Mon Repos area, East Coast Demerara.
The beneficiaries from that exercise were among persons who attended the various outreaches which were held by the Housing agency over the past two months. The allottees included persons who attended an outreach which catered specifically to persons living with disabilities, persons who were present at the Georgetown leg of the ‘Bringing Government to the people” and other public engagements which were held over the past two months.
Minister of Housing within the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, and a team from Central Housing and Planning Association (CH&PA), conducted an outreach last month, to address housing concerns of persons living with disabilities.
Persons had gathered for the session at the Guyana Society for the Blind’s, High Street Office.
That demographic is being catered to according to their specific needs.
Adams-Yearwood said that the agency is satisfied with the efforts of the CH&PA to provide housing opportunities to those who need them the most.

