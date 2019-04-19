BCB gives out $120,000 in financial stipends to National Players under Dr. Puran Singh Scheme

The Berbice Cricket Board under the Presidency of Hilbert Foster in 2018 started a financial scheme to assist young cricketers with a stipend, when they gain selection to the National Team. Under the Dr. Puran Singh’s National Players Incentive Scheme, the vibrant Berbice Cricket Board provides $10,000 to every Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 Male cricketers and Under-19 Female and Senior Female Cricketers who represents Guyana.

The Berbice Cricket Board in late February handed over $80,000 to eight females cricketers who gained selection on the senior teams. They were Erva Giddings, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabiki Gajnabi, Plaffiana Millington, Melanie Henry, Sheneta Grimmond, Lafona Gilgeous and Tremayne Smartt. On Wednesday 10th April, 2019, President Hilbert Foster handed over $60,000 to the five Berbice Players selected on the National Under-15 team along with Coach Julian Moore. The five players that are recently in Antigua are Matthew Pottaya, Isaiah Thorne, Tameshwar, Mahadeo, Rampert

ab Ramnauth and Sobhai.

The presentation continued on Monday 15th April, 2019, when the Berbice Cricket Board President handed over another $60,000 to Oma Matadin. Matadin received the stipends on behalf of Shabiki Gajnabi, Lafona Gilgeous, Ashley Ramnauth, Ameera Abrams, Ashmini Munisar and herself. The players are part of the Guyana Under-19 Female Team that would be taking part in the Regional Under-19 Female Tournament. The Berbice Cricket Board later in the year would be handing over more stipends to Berbicians elected on the National Under-17 and Under-19 Male Teams.

Foster at both presentation stated that the Berbice Cricket Board was very proud of all of its players and urged the players to always strive for excellence. He reminded them of the importance of representing the county of Berbice as ambassadors on and off the cricket field. As Berbice Cricket Ambassadors, they would be following the footsteps of John Trim, Rohan Kanhai, Basil Butcher, Joseph Solomon, Alvin Kallicharran, Leonard Baichan and Roy Fredericks. Berbice Cricketers, the Berbice Cricket Board President told the young cricketers that they are highly respected around the world for their cricketing skills, humbleness and high standard. Foster also pledged that as long as he remain President of the Berbice Cricket Board, that the present high standard would be upheld. He expressed gratitude to Dr. Puran Singh, who resides in Barbados for his sponsorship of the Scheme at the cost of $300,000.