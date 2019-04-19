Banks DIH sail with Bartica Easter Regatta Committee; on board from inception

Latest update April 19th, 2019 12:58 AM

Banks DIH has maintained its support in a tangible way of activities associated with the Town of Bartica and more directly, Easter Regatta.
The entity recently handed over a cheque for an undisclosed amount to the Regatta Committee to assist with offsetting expenses associated with hosting of the event which will be at its best this weekend in the Town.
Banks DIH Ltd. Bartica Branch Manager, Ms. Amanda Murray in handing over their contribution to Bartica Easter Regatta Committee Secretary, Ms. Cianna Persaud reminded that her company has been on board with this activity from its inception, dating back to the 1960s.
Ms. Murray noted that Regatta has now been etched permanently into the Sports Tourism Calendar of Guyana and brings with it, huge benefits for all the direct and indirect stakeholders.
“Banks DIH is then, more than animated to maintain its support for this product called Easter Regatta. It is an event which all and sundry wants to be associated with and we are happy that a s accompany we have been a pioneering partner. We wish the Mayor and Town Council the best in their efforts as organisers and encourage all Guyana to come and support.”
Ms. Persaud in return expressed sincere thanks to Ms. Murray and Banks DIH for its unflinching support noting that the Easter Regatta is more than just sports and the other activities; “It’s about building and empowering a community through sports and other activities and we are more than grateful for your company’s partnership from the inception of this event.”

 

