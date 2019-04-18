Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure and G Square Cavaliers victorious

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure Combine and G Square Cavaliers registered victories when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Mike’s Pharmacy and Trophy Stall U-19 40-overs tournament continued on Saturday last.

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure defeated Good Success/Sans Souci/Jaguars combined by one wicket at Zeelandia. Good Success/Sans Souci/ Jaguars were asked to bat and openers Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon and Mahase Ramnarine added 38 for the opening stand before Ramnarine was removed by Ricky Persaud for 19 which included three sixes.

Ramkissoon continued to gather runs on both sides of the pitch and put on a further 43 for the second wicket with Devon Ramrattan who was dismissed for 21 with four fours. Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure then picked up a few quick wickets to stem the scoring before the right-handed Ramkissoon and Dequan Clarke added 58 for the sixth wicket to prop up the total. Ramkissoon slammed 13 fours in a top score of 79 while Clarke made 10 as the visitors were bowled out for 182 in 31 overs. Dieshon Clements claimed 3-30, Ricky Persaud 2-28, Derindra Sitaram 2-35 and Mohindra Jadookool 2-36.

In reply, Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure encountered some nervous moments before they eventually won the duel in 24 overs, ending on 184-9. Clements scored 27 with three fours and two sixes while Sitaram made 18, Ryan Atkinson and Jadookool 14 each. Ramnarine picked up 4-39, Ramkissoon had 3-27 and Devendra Hansraj 2-21.

At the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, G Square Cavaliers overcame Noitgedacht Sports Club by 20 runs. Batting first, G Square Cavaliers managed 171 all out in 27 overs. Romario Stephen and Kumeshwar Singh handed them a decent start with a first wicket stand of 51 before Singh was caught off Terrence Softley for 19.

Softley then removed Marlon Dindyal for three before Stephen and Dwayne Gokul steadied the innings with a third wicket partnership of 74. Gokul was run out after hitting five fours in scoring 35 while Stephen was bowled by Cleon Retemiah for 55 with eight fours and one six.

Following their separation, G Square Cavaliers lost wickets at regular intervals as Retemiah and Softley took two wickets each. Noitgedacht SC suffered an early set back in the chase before Fitzroy Retemiah and Andrew Binda kept them in the hunt with a fourth wicket stand of 51. Retemiah hit three fours and one six in a top score of 29 while Binda made 25 with four fours, but after they were dismissed in quick succession, G Square Cavaliers picked up wickets regularly as Noitgedacht SC were bowled out for 151 in 20 overs.

Kumeshwar Sudin grabbed 4-23, Stephen 3-27 and Sachin Dindyal 2-24. The competition continues on Saturday.