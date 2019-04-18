Woman accused of murdering mother faints twice in court- Magistrate orders psychological evaluation

The Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court was in total chaos yesterday when 41-year-old murder accused Kamela Jameer, a mother of two, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, to answer to the charge of murder, committed on her 71-year-old mother Rookmin Jameer at their Lot 305 Tempe Village, West Coast Berbice residence.

Before the charge could be read, the woman fainted in the courtroom, putting a halt to the proceedings for a few minutes. Magistrate Singh recessed for 10 minutes and instructed that the woman be taken to the briefing room to be revived.

When she returned for the second time, she was crying uncontrollably and the Magistrate stated that he would

only accept the swearing of evidence by the CID rank, but would not read the charge, in light of the condition she was in. Jameer fainted a second time and the Magistrate instructed ranks to take her to the hospital for medical attention. A psychiatric evaluation was also ordered.

She is currently under guard at the Fort Wellington Hospital and is set to appear again in court today.

The woman’s brother Shaheed Jameer and other relatives were present at court in support. The brother told Kaieteur News that despite what his sister allegedly did to his mother “is still my sister and I forgive she”. He asked that the accused be counselled, since it is his belief that she has struggled mentally since her children were taken away from her.

Shaheed Jameer explained that sometime ago, during the woman’s previous marriage, she lost her home to a fire and shortly after, her marriage fell apart and “dem children go and live with their father”. Those troubling events, he opined, contributed to the mental state she is in presently, but stressed that there is no excuse for her actions.

“Is like I lost two people in my life, my mother and my sister, but we got to trust God and we got to forgive. I forgive she,” the distraught man said.

Rookmin Jameer was murdered last Friday. Her daughter Kamela, who lived with her, had initially told police that she went to church Friday afternoon and upon her return she found her mother in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor in the bottom flat of their two-storey wooden home, with her throat slit.

However, her story seemed ‘fishy’ and police decided to detain and question her and her present par

tner. It was during the questioning that she reportedly cracked and confessed to committing the heinous act. She is said to have told investigating ranks that she and her mother were involved in a heated argument that afternoon over some money she stole, the row escalated and she grabbed a chopper from the kitchen counter and slashed her mother’s throat. She then waited until the woman was dead and contacted

relatives and the police.

A post mortem examination conducted on the pensioner revealed that she died from shock and haemorrhage due to an incise wound to the neck.

Her funeral is set to take place today.