Thief shot after robbing trainee nurses

A 27-year-old ‘D’ Field, Sophia resident was shot in the abdomen on Tuesday night, shortly after he had robbed two trainee nurses on Main Street.

According to a release, public spirited citizens had apprehended the suspect and handed him over to the police.

The ranks were escorting him to an East Bank Demerara Police Station lockups, when he fled from the police vehicle on High Street.

After a period of pursuit, he was shot by one of the armed escorts. Police said that the suspect is stable.

“The Guyana Police Force applauds the efforts by members of the public for supporting law enforcement and wishes to thank those responsible for the apprehension of the suspect,” the release said.