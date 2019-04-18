Team Mohamed’s Enterprise patronises GMR&SC again

The generosity of Team Mohamed’s Enterprise to local motorsports continued yesterday with them volunteering more infrastructural works at the South Dakota Circuit. The team, which is responsible for the lengthening of the 1000ft drag strip to the full quarter-mile last month, has again chipped in.

This time, the team has opted to renovate the fencing on the drag strip and replace all the older fencing that spectators would often rip through. Just recently, team principal, Maurice Menezes, said that they are keen on developing the sport here and are hoping that more of Corporate Guyana can see this and come forward.

He further noted that while the team is more than happy to give back to Motorsport, the team alone cannot develop the sport and its facilities. Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), Rameez Mohamed, in a media correspondence, openly expressed the thanks of his committee, competitors and race fans for the gesture.

The release noted that fans can now be contained and the strip will be free of straggling spectators who would often try to get close to the action. Team Mohamed’s Enterprise is home to the Nissan GTR Trio of Goliath, (The current quarter-mile record-holder), the NISMO, and the recently acquired former world recording holding Ekanoo racing GTR.

Apart from that, the team is also the current Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) Superstock class champion.