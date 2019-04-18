Stag Easter Futsal FestivalSizzling rivalries anticipated in tonight’s Quarter Finals

Gold is money and Leopold Street will kick off quarter final play from20:00hrs in the Stag Easter Futsal Festival championship tonight at the National Gymnasium following the end of the round-of-16 on Tuesday night last.

That clash would be followed by a shindig between Bent Street and California Square one hour later. Next up would be the might of Back Circle taking on North East another anticipated ding dong battle.

The night’s main event pits Ansa McAl which has been serving up some surprising results aiming to stop seasoned campaigners, Sparta Boss.

In eth final four round-of-16 matches on Tuesday night, there were wins for Bent Street which needled Tiger Bay in extra time on account of Clive Nobrega’s 37th minute strike. Gold is Money came from behind to out hustle Hustlers 3-2.

Hustlers had taken the lead in the first minute of the match when Sunil Logan found the back of the nets. But Colin Nelson equalized for Gold is Money in the 8th minute only for Jahill Greaves to hand back Hustlers the advantage in the 12th minute.

However that was the last time they were to disturb the score cards as the nest two goals were registered by Gold is Money, Michael Pedro in the 14th and Jamal Pedro one minute later to seal their passage to the final eight, tonight.

Future Stars’ future in the tournament looked promising early on but their ambitions were taken away by Ansa McAl which defeated them 5-3, also coming from behind. For the winners, Ozia Hernandez blasted a hat-trick (7th, 11th, 12th) with Jemmy Gorica netting the other two in the 32nd and 33rd minute.

Future Stars got their goals from Jamal Cozier, Rondel Bowman and William Europe in the 2nd, 8th and 15th minute. California Square booked their passage via a 4-1 win over Melanie. David George netted a brace in the 12th and 19th minute; Christopher Darlington scored in the 4th minute and Orin Yarde in the 6th minute.

Shazis John had scored the first goal of the match in just the 2nd minute for Melanie but they ran cold thereafter.

The winning team will walk away with $700,000, 2nd place $300,000, 3rd place $200,000 and 4th place $100,000. The sponsors are Stag, Bakewell, Dinars Trading, Broomes Foundation, Power Producers & Distributors Inc., 94.1FM, Star Party Rentals, GuyBisco, Ground Structural and Engineering Inc. and DeSinco Trading.