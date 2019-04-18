Robert Persaud will play no role in elections campaign – Opposition Leader

Latest update April 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo made it pellucid yesterday that former Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, Robert Persaud, will have no role to play in the PPP’s election campaign efforts at this time.
The PPP General Secretary made these and other related statements at a press conference that was held at his office on Church Street.
There, the former President was asked if Persaud, who has been expressing nationalistic views on the oil and gas sector in some sections of the media, will be playing any role in the party’s campaign.
Jagdeo said, “Persaud has no role to play in the campaign at this time…He has not indicated that he wants to play a role in the campaign and so I will not speculate about anything.”
Asked if he would accept an offer by Persaud to help in this regard, Jagdeo said the party would have to decide on that.
The PPP General Secretary said, “…There is a place for everyone. What role he plays if he expressed that interest is a different matter for the party. Robert Persaud is right now not part of the PPP…He said even before the elections, that he wanted to take a sabbatical from politics and that’s it. He did. He said that pre-2015 elections.”
