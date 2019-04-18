Pouderoyen FC mourns the loss of former player, Nathan Allicock

Latest update April 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
The football fraternity on the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara and more specifically, Pouderoyen Football Club is in a state of mourning following the loss of one of their senior members, 23 year-old Nathan Allicock.
The former midfielder/forward who was seeking out a better way of life, had landed a job on a ship in St. Kitts and Nevis but unfortunately died in a freak accident on March 26th last on the ship. His remains were brought back to his home land last Thursday and would be interred today at the Best Village Cemetery following viewing and a service at his mother’s residence, Lot V 4 Versailles, West Bank Demerara from 14:00hrs.
Poudeoyen FC stated that Allicock started playing with the club from Under-11 and played at every level since up to senior. His services and skills would be missed. The club is extending sincere condolences to his mother, immediate family and relatives on the passing of their loved one.
But even as the family is preparing to say good bye to their loved one today, his mother is calling on the relevant Guyanese authorities to assist her and family in getting to the bottom of the story to ascertain what exactly went wrong.
Kaieteur Sport also joins in extending condolences to the Allicock family and the football fraternity on the West Demerara. May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory.
