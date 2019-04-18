Orinduik Development Inc. supports GSSF

Every Guyanese, upon hearing the word “Orinduik” immediately thinks of the major tourist attraction on the Ireng River which borders Guyana and Brazil before merging with the Takutu River and into Brazil to join the Amazon River.

For local sport-shooters however, this name is becoming synonymous with the promise of an exciting, fun and safe competition. A mere six months after closing off its 2018 shooting calendar with a Steel Challenge Match which was sponsored by Orinduik Development Inc., dedicated Match sponsors returned to this time support the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) with sponsorship for a Practical Shooting Match.

Like the multi-tiered series of cascades of the Orinduik Falls, Orinduik Development Inc. has been supporting the respective shooting disciplines of the Foundation. At the simple handover ceremony on Tuesday last, Managing Director, Mr. Brian Backer of Orinduik Development Inc., which is a private Security Firm based on the East Coast that specialises in aviation security and VIP personal protection, handed over the sponsorship cheque to the Foundation’s Treasurer, Mr. Ray Beharry.

The GSSF would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to Mr. Brian Backer and the Board of Directors of Orinduik Development Inc. for the kind sponsorship and support of the Foundation’s activities and events.

More information on the G.S.S.F. is available on its website www.GuyanaSportShooting.com.