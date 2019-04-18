Latest update April 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Murder accused jailed for 12 months for robbing fruit vendor

Apr 18, 2019 News 0

Jason Howard

Twenty-four year-old Jason Howard, who was last year committed to stand trial at the High Court in Georgetown for the murders of an elderly rice farming couple, was yesterday handed a 12-month jail sentence after he was found guilty of robbing a fruit vendor at gunpoint.
After being on trial for more than a year before City Magistrate Annette Singh, Howard was convicted of the crime. On October 12, 2016, at Church Street, Georgetown, while armed with a gun, he robbed Bibi Bacchus, a fruit vendor, of $100,000 in cash.
The Magistrate said that in arriving at such a decision, she carefully considered the evidence presented by Police Prosecutor Gillian Simmons, who called several witnesses to testify, including the victim.
Back in 2016, Howard and three other men were charged with the April 17, 2016 murders of Mohamed Munir and his wife Jamila Munir, who were burnt to death after bandits, set their Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo home ablaze.
Furthermore, Howard has several pending robbery under-arms matters before the court. He was among the 13 prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison in July 2017, and was sentenced to one year imprisonment.

 

More in this category

Sports

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure and G Square Cavaliers victorious

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure and G Square Cavaliers victorious

Apr 18, 2019

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure Combine and G Square Cavaliers registered victories when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Mike’s Pharmacy and Trophy Stall U-19 40-overs tournament continued on Saturday...
Read More
Team Mohamed’s Enterprise patronises GMR&SC again

Team Mohamed’s Enterprise patronises...

Apr 18, 2019

Stag Easter Futsal FestivalSizzling rivalries anticipated in tonight’s Quarter Finals

Stag Easter Futsal FestivalSizzling rivalries...

Apr 18, 2019

Pouderoyen FC mourns the loss of former player, Nathan Allicock

Pouderoyen FC mourns the loss of former player,...

Apr 18, 2019

Orinduik Development Inc. supports GSSF

Orinduik Development Inc. supports GSSF

Apr 18, 2019

Lionel D’ Andrade places second in Country Harvest 5K

Lionel D’ Andrade places second in Country...

Apr 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Too little, too late

      The children writing the National Grade Six Assessment would wish that the examinations were held every day. They... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]