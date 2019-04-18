Murder accused jailed for 12 months for robbing fruit vendor

Latest update April 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
Twenty-four year-old Jason Howard, who was last year committed to stand trial at the High Court in Georgetown for the murders of an elderly rice farming couple, was yesterday handed a 12-month jail sentence after he was found guilty of robbing a fruit vendor at gunpoint.
After being on trial for more than a year before City Magistrate Annette Singh, Howard was convicted of the crime. On October 12, 2016, at Church Street, Georgetown, while armed with a gun, he robbed Bibi Bacchus, a fruit vendor, of $100,000 in cash.
The Magistrate said that in arriving at such a decision, she carefully considered the evidence presented by Police Prosecutor Gillian Simmons, who called several witnesses to testify, including the victim.
Back in 2016, Howard and three other men were charged with the April 17, 2016 murders of Mohamed Munir and his wife Jamila Munir, who were burnt to death after bandits, set their Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo home ablaze.
Furthermore, Howard has several pending robbery under-arms matters before the court. He was among the 13 prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison in July 2017, and was sentenced to one year imprisonment.
