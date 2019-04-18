Man gets three years for ganja

Daniel France was sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined $30,000 on a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

France, who appeared in Court Five of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty yesterday, pleaded guilty to the charge read by Police Prosecutor, Sean Blackman.

According to the police on April 15, last, at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, France was found in possession of 25 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

In an explanation following the guilty plea, France told the Court that he is unemployed but uses the substance as medication to treat symptoms of a stroke, which he suffered about a year ago.