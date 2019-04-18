Lionel D’ Andrade places second in Country Harvest 5K

Guyanese athlete Lionel D’ Andrade continues to shine in Trinidad and Tobago as he took the runner-up spot in the Country Harvest 5k which was held recently. The race was won by Shivran Baboolall of Trinidad and Tobago in a time of 15 minutes 52 seconds while D’ Andrade clocked 16:03; Nicholas Romany of the host nation placed third in 16:06. D’ Andrade’s next assignment is slated for this weekend.