Lionel D’ Andrade places second in Country Harvest 5K

Latest update April 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
Guyanese athlete Lionel D’ Andrade continues to shine in Trinidad and Tobago as he took the runner-up spot in the Country Harvest 5k which was held recently. The race was won by Shivran Baboolall of Trinidad and Tobago in a time of 15 minutes 52 seconds while D’ Andrade clocked 16:03; Nicholas Romany of the host nation placed third in 16:06. D’ Andrade’s next assignment is slated for this weekend.
Apr 18, 2019Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure Combine and G Square Cavaliers registered victories when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Mike’s Pharmacy and Trophy Stall U-19 40-overs tournament continued on Saturday...
