Lionel D’ Andrade places second in Country Harvest 5K

Apr 18, 2019 Sports 0

Lionel D’Andrade as he crosses the finish line.

Guyanese athlete Lionel D’ Andrade continues to shine in Trinidad and Tobago as he took the runner-up spot in the Country Harvest 5k which was held recently. The race was won by Shivran Baboolall of Trinidad and Tobago in a time of 15 minutes 52 seconds while D’ Andrade clocked 16:03; Nicholas Romany of the host nation placed third in 16:06. D’ Andrade’s next assignment is slated for this weekend.

 

