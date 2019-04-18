GPHC commemorates new, improved Maternity Ward- Plaque designed and constructed by staff unveiled

Yesterday the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) held a simple ceremony to commemorate its new Maternity Ward and unveiled a plaque that was designed and constructed by the staff.

Manager of Quality Improvement Department Ms. Leslyn Holder in her remarks before presenting the results of the Health Care Competition said that, “A hospital, in fact any health care setting can be a very busy place, demanding the undivided attention of its leaders. Clinical leaders are central to achieving the highest standards attainable.”

She went on to say that “Medical leaders are role models to other levels nursing staff, and other staff within the health care sector. They need managerial skills to run a busy ward and the clinical expertise to make the right supervisory decision.”

CEO of the corporation, Retired Brigadier George Lewis in his brief remarks before introducing the guest speaker said jokingly “I have a few remarks which is going to be about 20 pages”. “As we strive to achieve our theme, which is, striving for excellence in health care, I wish to say that our anniversary celebration which would have started on Sunday with a church service, and continues with the unveiling of the plaque.”

He then went on to list the entire series of events they have planned, saying that all the activities were to showcase

what is being done at GPHC. Apologizing for the absence of the Chairperson of the Board, Ms. Kesaundra Alves who is away on travel duty, he spoke about the significance of the event and the gratitude felt to see 20 years as a corporation.

Pleas were made to members of the public to give respect to the healthcare workers and to desist from both physical and verbal assault, as recently happened to two doctors.

Admitting that some members of staff may fail to uphold the motto “We Care”, Lewis stressed that he is committed to working to fix that issue. The general public was asked to be patient and still give the respect due and it will be returned.

Following her introduction by the CEO, Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence took the podium where she warmly greeted the audience with “It’s a wonderful day isn’t it? It’s a beautiful day in this place called Guyana.”

Minister Lawrence congratulated the GPHC on 20 years of excellent service and charged the staffers to continue more of the same for years to come. She then said that if before becoming the Minister of Public Health she had said anything to offend or wrongfully accused anyone, she humbly apologises, because “You have to be in the house to know where it leaks and this is one house that leaks a lot”.

She also hinted that they are going to need two bills to display all the services offered at the corporation. The staffers were again encouraged by the Minister as she echoed the CEO’s sentiments.

Meanwhile, the results of the Health Care Competition were announced by Ms. Holder and the order was from third runner up to the winner in three categories; Best Ward, Best Clinic and Best Health Centre, after being judged on Interviews and Inspection, Charting and Processes Safety-wise among others.

In the Best Ward Category; Adult I.C.U copped the 4th prize, Cardiac I.C.U 3rd, Maternity H.D.U 2nd and 1st prize went to Paediatric H.D.U.

In the Best Clinic Category, the Oncology Department placed 4th, Accident & Emergency 3rd, Cardiology 2nd and Diabetic Foot Centre First.

Finally, in the Best Health Centre Category, Enmore Polyclinic placed 4th, Industry Health Centre 3rd, Campbellville Health Centre 2nd and Kitty Health Centre placed 1st.

All placements would be receiving a plaque on April 30th at the final celebration for the weeks of events. Certificates would also be issued to all participants.

At the conclusion of the addresses, the choir performed for the gathering.

The attendees were then led to where the plaque was standing and it was unveiled by Minister Lawrence and a senior medical official. Sister Jennifer Nelson gave the vote of thanks.