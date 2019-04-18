Consumer Affairs Commission urges shoppers to learn their rights

Latest update April 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) launched its website in early 2018 which allows customers to find information on laws surrounding consumer rights, to make reports and to learn of other services it offers.
The CCAC is also looking to create a Better Business Bureau; because when consumers make reports on matters such as faulty equipment hazardous products not correctly labelled, expired goods and non-refundable purchases, the commission can only serve a warning, often leading to repeat offenders for bad business practices.
On the note of consumers ensuring they know what is right, Communications Officer of the CCAC, Allison Parker explained even though customers have rights, they have a responsibility to ensure they are following the right procedures to get the results they need.
She said items are returned under two conditions: either the buyer finds the product defective or they just decide it is not what they desire and decide to have something else (buyer’s remorse). In cases of ‘buyer’s remorse,’ the consumer is required to return the item in seven days as opposed to a manufacturer’s defect which has a six-month warranty.
Consumers are required to return items in original packaging and with no signs that suggest the equipment was tampered with, should they need an exchange for the item or a refund. Furthermore, all items that require a refund will incur a 10 per cent restocking fee.
Apr 18, 2019Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure Combine and G Square Cavaliers registered victories when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Mike’s Pharmacy and Trophy Stall U-19 40-overs tournament continued on Saturday...
Apr 18, 2019
Apr 18, 2019
Apr 18, 2019
Apr 18, 2019
Apr 18, 2019
The president of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) uttered a statement that in terms of rational life... more
The children writing the National Grade Six Assessment would wish that the examinations were held every day. They... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Organisation of American States (OAS), already a broken institution, was shattered even more on... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]