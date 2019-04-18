Latest update April 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Consumer Affairs Commission urges shoppers to learn their rights

Apr 18, 2019 News 0

Communications Officer, CCAC, Allison Parker

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) launched its website in early 2018 which allows customers to find information on laws surrounding consumer rights, to make reports and to learn of other services it offers.
The CCAC is also looking to create a Better Business Bureau; because when consumers make reports on matters such as faulty equipment hazardous products not correctly labelled, expired goods and non-refundable purchases, the commission can only serve a warning, often leading to repeat offenders for bad business practices.
On the note of consumers ensuring they know what is right, Communications Officer of the CCAC, Allison Parker explained even though customers have rights, they have a responsibility to ensure they are following the right procedures to get the results they need.
She said items are returned under two conditions: either the buyer finds the product defective or they just decide it is not what they desire and decide to have something else (buyer’s remorse). In cases of ‘buyer’s remorse,’ the consumer is required to return the item in seven days as opposed to a manufacturer’s defect which has a six-month warranty.
Consumers are required to return items in original packaging and with no signs that suggest the equipment was tampered with, should they need an exchange for the item or a refund. Furthermore, all items that require a refund will incur a 10 per cent restocking fee.

 

More in this category

Sports

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure and G Square Cavaliers victorious

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure and G Square Cavaliers victorious

Apr 18, 2019

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure Combine and G Square Cavaliers registered victories when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Mike’s Pharmacy and Trophy Stall U-19 40-overs tournament continued on Saturday...
Read More
Team Mohamed’s Enterprise patronises GMR&SC again

Team Mohamed’s Enterprise patronises...

Apr 18, 2019

Stag Easter Futsal FestivalSizzling rivalries anticipated in tonight’s Quarter Finals

Stag Easter Futsal FestivalSizzling rivalries...

Apr 18, 2019

Pouderoyen FC mourns the loss of former player, Nathan Allicock

Pouderoyen FC mourns the loss of former player,...

Apr 18, 2019

Orinduik Development Inc. supports GSSF

Orinduik Development Inc. supports GSSF

Apr 18, 2019

Lionel D’ Andrade places second in Country Harvest 5K

Lionel D’ Andrade places second in Country...

Apr 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Too little, too late

      The children writing the National Grade Six Assessment would wish that the examinations were held every day. They... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]