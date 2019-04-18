City Council to remove three-card tricksters, scam artists–perpetrators will face full force of the law

The Mayor and City Council, through the City Constabulary, yesterday began a full-fledged campaign to rid the city of the ‘three-card tricksters’ and scam artists operating around the Stabroek, Georgetown, Demico House Outlet.

Speaking to this publication, Inspector of City Constabulary Investigation Department, Petal Bancroft-Anthony noted that while her department has been targeting criminal elements in and around Georgetown’ the ‘three-card tricksters’ have continued to elude them.

She said that patrols around the area have seen the ‘three-card men’ retreating when ranks are on location, but soon returning again after officers move to other sections of the city. To put a halt to their operations, the City Constabulary will be having ranks stationed in and around the Demico House area, operating on a twenty-four hour basis.

The inspector is sounding a warning that perpetrators will receive the full force of the law if apprehended.

The Inspector spoke of the harassment of citizens by the tricksters, who would lure unsuspecting persons to play the card game and would allow them to win small amounts as an encouragement. After successfully persuading the individuals to make bigger bets, the men would then apply their ‘card tricks’ relieving the victims of large amounts of cash. Many times their scam tactics are observed/discovered by the victims who would protest and most times the scenario that follows is one of ‘fiery cuss outs’ sometimes to the point of the tricksters threatening to get physical.

She explained that the City Constabulary has done a pretty good job of ‘cleaning up the Stabroek area of idlers and criminal elements and will in no way tolerate the operations of scam artists who are bent on using evil schemes to extract cash or any form of valuables from innocent members of the public

Another exercise to be staged soon by the City Constabulary is ridding the bus parks and market areas of gamblers who congregate to play card games for cash. She made particular reference to those who have been operating outside the Stabroek Demico outlet (at the Sophia Bus Park) around the clock, placing emphasis on the ruckus they create and violent fights that customarily would break out as a result of disagreements.

The City Constabulary is calling on the public to report instances of these offenders, and not to be lured with promises of large winnings.