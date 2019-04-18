American Airlines want kick out de airlines who struggle wid Guyana

When dem got sugar ants does follow. Guyana got to be a bowl of sugar water. Anybody who see a bowl of sugar water gun see nuff ants running to get in and anodda set trying to get out.

American Airlines suddenly see Guyana got honey. Before Exxon find honey in Guyana, American Airline didn’t even know wheh Guyana deh.

All dem pilots think Guyana was Ghana.

Suddenly when Exxon find oil dem find wheh Guyana deh pun de map. And of course wheh honey deh all man Jack want to come. That is how dem apply to de coalition to fly non-stop, back and forth between Guyana and New York.

This is de time Soulja Bai should remember who was de carrier all de time and who was there for us. He should remember America stop all direct flights from Guyana to New York.

It stop Caribbean Airlines, Fly Jamaica, Suriname Airways and all regional airlines from flying direct to New York.

Now dem want dem airline alone to fly direct to New York. Dem mean to tek all de business and shut out all de people who been shuttling Guyanese all over de place.

Dem was de only airlines there for us.

Dem boys seh you never forsake de old fuh de new or be ungrateful to de people who stand by your side.

Caribbean Airline is de one that was and still is flying Soulja Bai to Cuba fuh he medical checkup.

Before now, America did hold de handle of de knife and Guyana hold de blade. Now is de odda way round; Guyana hold de handle and dem hold de blade.

Soulja Bai should demand that America grant de same permission to dem regional airlines wha American Airline want Guyana grant dem.

It’s only fair that we have a level playing field in de airline industry.

How lang de field not level Soulja Bai should refuse de application. After all is a business everybody got to look out fuh dem own self.

Is nah dem boys seh suh. Trump is de man who seh put America first. Dem boys want to know why dem can’t put Guyana first by demanding equal opportunity.

Talk half and stand up fuh dem airlines wha been wid Guyana through thick and thin.