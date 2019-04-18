Latest update April 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

American Airlines aims to service NY-G/T route- will conduct daily Miami flights from next month

Apr 18, 2019 News 0

American Airlines has signaled intentions to introduce daily flights to Miami and will soon start the process required to similarly service the New York-Georgetown route.

A mere five months after American Airlines made its first flight from Miami to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, the US carrier has announced plans to go daily from next month. It will also start the application process for flights servicing the high-demand New York/John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) – Georgetown (GEO) route. Tens of thousands of Guyanese live in the New York area.
Yesterday, John Williams, Senior Analyst of International Government Affairs, American Airlines Inc., wrote Lt. Col (Ret’d) Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
Williams informed the aviation regulator of American Airlines’ additional and enhanced service between Guyana and the US.
“Due to the successes of our current Miami (MIA) – Georgetown (GEO) flight, beginning next month, per

GCAA’s Director General, Egbert Field

our IATA Summer 2019 schedule filing, we will increase MIA-GEO to daily Airbus 319 service.”

Williams also disclosed that it is the plan to upgrade to a bigger plane on the Miami route.
“Later this year we plan to upgrade the MIA-GEO aircraft from the 128-seat Airbus 319 to the 172-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft.”
In addition to the MIA-GEO changes, American said it will soon file a formal application with the authority to begin non-stop daily service between Georgetown and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).
“The GEO-JFK flight will begin December 18th, 2019 (or sooner) and be operated with 172-seat Boeing 737-800 equipment. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale in the first part of May (with the ‘Subject to Government Approval’ notification until formal approval is granted by the GCAA).”
American Airlines said it will be issuing a press release shortly.
“American Airlines is fully committed to continuing serving Guyana and applauds the authority for its leadership and help in making American Airlines service to Guyana a major success.”

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure and G Square Cavaliers victorious

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure and G Square Cavaliers victorious

Apr 18, 2019

Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure Combine and G Square Cavaliers registered victories when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Mike’s Pharmacy and Trophy Stall U-19 40-overs tournament continued on Saturday...
Read More
Team Mohamed’s Enterprise patronises GMR&SC again

Team Mohamed’s Enterprise patronises...

Apr 18, 2019

Stag Easter Futsal FestivalSizzling rivalries anticipated in tonight’s Quarter Finals

Stag Easter Futsal FestivalSizzling rivalries...

Apr 18, 2019

Pouderoyen FC mourns the loss of former player, Nathan Allicock

Pouderoyen FC mourns the loss of former player,...

Apr 18, 2019

Orinduik Development Inc. supports GSSF

Orinduik Development Inc. supports GSSF

Apr 18, 2019

Lionel D’ Andrade places second in Country Harvest 5K

Lionel D’ Andrade places second in Country...

Apr 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Too little, too late

      The children writing the National Grade Six Assessment would wish that the examinations were held every day. They... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]