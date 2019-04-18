American Airlines aims to service NY-G/T route- will conduct daily Miami flights from next month

A mere five months after American Airlines made its first flight from Miami to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, the US carrier has announced plans to go daily from next month. It will also start the application process for flights servicing the high-demand New York/John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) – Georgetown (GEO) route. Tens of thousands of Guyanese live in the New York area.

Yesterday, John Williams, Senior Analyst of International Government Affairs, American Airlines Inc., wrote Lt. Col (Ret’d) Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Williams informed the aviation regulator of American Airlines’ additional and enhanced service between Guyana and the US.

“Due to the successes of our current Miami (MIA) – Georgetown (GEO) flight, beginning next month, per

our IATA Summer 2019 schedule filing, we will increase MIA-GEO to daily Airbus 319 service.”

Williams also disclosed that it is the plan to upgrade to a bigger plane on the Miami route.

“Later this year we plan to upgrade the MIA-GEO aircraft from the 128-seat Airbus 319 to the 172-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft.”

In addition to the MIA-GEO changes, American said it will soon file a formal application with the authority to begin non-stop daily service between Georgetown and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

“The GEO-JFK flight will begin December 18th, 2019 (or sooner) and be operated with 172-seat Boeing 737-800 equipment. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale in the first part of May (with the ‘Subject to Government Approval’ notification until formal approval is granted by the GCAA).”

American Airlines said it will be issuing a press release shortly.

“American Airlines is fully committed to continuing serving Guyana and applauds the authority for its leadership and help in making American Airlines service to Guyana a major success.”