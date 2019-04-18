2019 NGSA results will surpass that of previous years – Education Minister

The 2019 National Grade Six Assessment [NGSA] commenced yesterday and senior Ministry of Education officials were on hand to encourage some of the young pupils as they prepared to get down to business.Visiting the Ketley, St. Stephen’s and St. Gabriel’s Primary Schools were Education Minister, Nicolette Henry and Chief Education Officer Mr. Marcel Hutson. At the schools they urged the pupils to do their absolute best.As she offered words of encouragement, Minister Henry reminded the pupils to ensure that they read and understand each question on their examination papers before attempting to answer. She also urged them to relax and ensure that nerves do not get the better of them.Following the visits, Minister Henry, during an interview with members of the media, said that given the hard work that would have been done by the Ministry of Education, it is expected that the results will surpass all previous years.

Minister Henry noted that based on the information provided to her by the technical officers in the Ministry, particularly the Chief Education Officer, she is of the view that the students are prepared for this year’s examination.According to Mr. Hutson, with the work done with teachers and students, he is confident that the Grade Six students are prepared for the examination. He noted too that among some of the interventions this year were the mathematics camps, training for teachers and diagnostic examinations.Given the extensive preparation for the NGSA this year, Minister Henry expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Education, the Chief Education Officer, and all the technical officers and the thousands of teachers across Guyana, as well as parents that did a lot of hard work with their children.The start of the NGSA yesterday saw pupils writing English Language and Science. The assessment, which will decide which secondary schools the pupils will attend, will conclude today, with them writing Mathematics and Social Studies papers.