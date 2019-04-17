Soulja Bai ministers doing wha Jagdeo own do

When Soulja Bai come to office de whole country believe that corruption was over at least wheh dem Ministers concern. De same Ministers today use to cuss Jagdeo bout corruption and threaten to lock him up.

News start to reach dem boys how this set of Ministers also corrupt but dem boys didn’t tek it fuh nutten. Dem remember how Jagdeo give out radio licence and only people who was he friend and family get.

Dem see how some people get nuff house lots when poor people couldn’t even get one. Dem hear how dem big ones coulda build housing schemes and when people line up to get house lots Irfaat tell dem that de Ministry got to buy more land from GuySuCo.

Now dem boys hearing all kind of thing. Imagine Housing deh in de talk again. This time people ain’t talking bout corruption. Dem talking bout inside deal.

De Minister husband was a contractor before he and she married. He use to get Housing contract but de mistake he mek is not to pay a subcontractor. He claim how de subcontractor do substandard wuk. De man go to Jagdeo and de story buss out.

Dem boys always hear wherever dem have smoke dem have fire. De next thing is that de Minister husband getting contract and cutting out odda contractors. That is wha people start to seh.

De Minister seh she didn’t know nutten bout any contract because she don’t give out contract. That is when people remember how she sit down in a contract meeting and how she husband get a contract at that same meeting.

Just when dem boys believe she solve de problem a PPP man find a contract wha she husband sign inside de ministry. De reporters smell something but de story dry out till de Waterfalls paper find out that one of de people who wukking in de Ministry and who sign de contract is de Minister husband family.

De story still developing. Jagdeo peeping and Soulja Bai chasing after all dem Ministers who giving him bad name.

Talk half and wish again fuh no more corruption.