Something does not add up here

By Sean Devers

I have never professed to be a genius in Maths but the more I think about it, the more I come to the conclusion that things don’t add up as it relates to the recent appointments made by the new CWI Administration led by President Ricky Skerrit, a former West Indies team Manager from St Kitts and Nevis and his deputy, Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association.

At the recent CWI’s AGM and Elections at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, the LICA and TTCB were firmly behind the Skerrit-Shallow team, while Jamaican Dave Cameron and Dominican Emmanuel Nanthan’s team was backed by the WICA, GCB and BCA with the JCA uncertain until the eleventh hour and set to cast the deciding vote.

That the Skerrit-Shallow team defeated the incumbents 8-4 meant that even if Jamaica decided not to vote for Cameron, the anti-player President, two votes from Cameron’s supporters were not cast for him and sources suggested that the Windwards voted for both parties, which was not surprising since Dr Shallow is Vincentian.

But where did the eighth vote come from? Sources indicated that the GCB was the other Board that votes for both

parties.

But if true, why would one of the GCB officials vote against an Administration that turned a blind eye on their indiscretions? Things continued not to add up.

“The changes that we have triggered this week are therefore more than a simple change in personnel, or a shake up amongst the ranks. This is a calculated strategic move designed to reignite the passion for our culture,” Skerritt said after his win.

Chairman of Selectors Courtney Browne was predictable sacked along with his entire panel in addition to the Coaching staff which surprisingly included Assistant Coach Esuan Crandon.

Crandon, the Head Coach of five-times defending first Class Champions Guyana, made his debut on the Windies Coaching staff for the 3-Test series against England which the Windies won 3-1 before drawing the ODI’s 2-2.

A good start as Assistant Coach by the 37-year-old Guyanese one would think.

But the New Administration threw out the baby with the bathwater as is the case with most who assume power in this part of the world; getting rid of all those appointed by the previous Administration regardless of their success.

Vasbert Drakes, who served on the Windies Coaching staff during their successful series against England was also sacked and is reportedly suing CWI.

Floyd Reifer was appointed interim Head Coach up to the World Cup and according to Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, Reifer will have the authority, in close collaboration with him and CEO Johnny Grave, to recruit a compatible and effective supporting management team.

Bajan Reifer will also have selector-status, guaranteeing him a meaningful input into the selection process.

But when the Coaching Staff was announced things still did not add up with Barbadian fast bowlers Roddy Estwick (Assistant Coach) and Corey Collymore (Assistant Fast Bowling Coach) along Mushtaq Ahmed (Assistant Spin Bowling Coach) being appointed.

Skerrit had confirmed on a Radio programme that while the Guyanese attended the CWI Meeting last week they were not allowed to vote because a Guyana judge had deemed the former GCB Executives illegal.

However, things started to add up when Guyana’s Rayon Griffith, who was listed as one off the illegal GCB Executives, was surprisingly appointed as Assistant Fielding Coach.

Apart from being the Assistant to Crandon during Guyana’s five-year successful run, the 40-year-old Griffith who played 22 matches in First-Class and List ‘A’ Cricket, was never an outstanding fielder but was given that job ahead of Roger Harper and ‘Gus’ Logie.

I first meet Skerrit during the during the 2008 Regional U-19 tournament in St Kitts during his tenure of Minister of Tourism of St Kitts & Nevis and he is someone who I have highly respected since.

I was happy that he won, and with Cameron finally gone, am eagerly looking forward to positive changes which would see a better West Indies cricket.

But Griffith’s appointment after Crandon’s success leaves more questions than answers and fuels speculation.

It is hoped that CWI finds a place for Crandon, the most successful Regional First-Class Coach, on the Windies ‘A’ team for the India ‘A’ series.

Meanwhile, CWI announced the appointment of Guyanese-born St Martin businessman Imran McSood-Amjad, Chairman and First CEO of NAGICO, as a new Independent Director.

Mr. McSood-Amjad’s appointment was ratified by the CWI Board of Directors in a Board Meeting held on Tuesday, April 9 at which the GCB reps were denied voting rights.