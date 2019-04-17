RHTYSC Cricket Teams to host Day of Sports for Namilco 50th Anniversary

The Albion Sports Complex on Independence Day would be a hive of activity when the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS hosts a historic Day of Sports in observance of the 50th Anniversary of the National Milling Company (Namilco). The Club enjoys a cordial long standing and successful relationship with Namilco which was founded in 1969. The Day of Sports would involve Volleyball, Softball and Athletics events.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the entire Management and Membership of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS would be involved in the organising of the events to make sure that all is successful. The Day of Sports would bowl off with an Opening Ceremony at 09.00 hours with Officials of Namilco, RHTYSC, RDC 6 and the Ministry of Education. A Softball match between Namilco and RHTYSC would start off the event on the field, while the organisers would be working along with the Berbice Volleyball Association to host a One Day Volleyball Tournament for teams in the ancient county.

The highlight of the Day of Sports would be the hosting of a historic Athletics meet for students of Primary and Secondary Schools in Region 6. A total of thirteen Athletics events would be held for Primary Schools Students, while 25 would be held for Secondary Schools Students. Among the events to be held would be 100M, 200M, 400M, 800M, 4 x 100M Relay, 4 x 400M Relay, High Jump, Long Jump and Cycling. The top two winners in each event would for the first time receive financial prizes, trophies and medals. The winner of each Primary School event would take home $3,000 and the Runner-up $2,000, while the Secondary School winner and runner-up would take home $5,000 and $2,500 respectively. The organisers are also looking to reward the top school with a special award.

Foster disclosed that the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club is currently setting up a Management Committee consisting of Club Executives, Sport Executives of the Guyana Teachers Union and other Stakeholders to organise the events which would be non-alcoholic. Entrance to the Venue shall be free. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and its ten Cricket Teams would use the opportunity to promote the Club’s Say No/Say Yes Message to the thousands of youths expected to be present in the Ground.

Under this highly successful programme, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club encourages youths to Say No to Drugs, Suicide, Crime, Alcohol, liquor and Yes to Education, Sports, Religion, Culture and Life. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and National Milling Company for decades have enjoyed a relationship that saw the Company investing heavily in the Club’s Say No/Say Yes Programme, Christmas Village, Award Ceremony and Charity Programmes among others.