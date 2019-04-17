RHTYSC 29th Award CeremonyHand-in-Hand, Parliament Office, PPDI, Bissan’s Trading and Len’s Craft on board

Plans for the successful hosting of the 29th Annual Award Ceremony of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation continues to be on track despite a forced delay due to matters beyond the effort of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club. The Club would now be hosting a smaller version of the Award Ceremony on Sunday the 12th May, 2019, at its Head Office, where $2M worth of trophies, medals, framed certificates, prizes and gifts would be shared out instead of the usual $3M.

The Club recently received a major boost for the ceremony with donations from Harper’s Sports, Len’s Craft, Ronald Williams, Power Producers and Distributors Inc, Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company, Parliament Office. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster along with Asst Secretary Simon Naidu are spearheading the preparation for the event which would involve the honouring of 80 Club Members, Retired Teachers, Outstanding Teachers and Students, Law Enforcement Officers and Medical Personnel.

Former West Indies Vice Captain Roger Harper donated a pair of batting gloves as a prize, while former Cricket Administrator Ronald Williams of Apex Insurance Brokers donated a trophy, collection of gifts and a large amount of cricket magazi

nes. Businessman Bissoondyal Singh of Bissan’s Trading handed over fourteen cosmetics hampers, while CEO of Len’s Craft, Allistair Parris handed over funds for a bicycle. Long time sponsor, Hand-in-Hand Insurance

Company, contributed six trophies including those for the Most Committed Player and Most Committed Member. Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Barton Scotland and the Parliament Office donated the two trophies for the Cricketer of the Year and Runner-up Cricketer of the Year Awards along with a large amount of medals. The Management of Power Producers and Distribution Inc handed over a cartoon of trophies valued at $75,000.

Foster stated that the main objectives of the Club’s Award Ceremony are to recognise heroes, to inspire better performances on the cricket field, to provide positive role models to younger members and to maintain the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club as Guyana’s best. Members like Clinton Pestano, Shemaine

Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Jonathan Rampersaud. Matthew Pottaya, Shabiki Gajnabi, Junior Sinclair and

Sheneta Grimmond would be among the awardees. The Members of the Rose Hall Town Bakewell Second Division Team would be specially honoured during the Ceremony along with four Doctors and nine Nurses of the Port Mourant Public Hospital. Additionally, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would also be making donations to several organisations including the Berbice Cricket Board, Upper Corentyne Cricket Association and several cricket clubs.