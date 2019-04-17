PPP hires US firm to boost election campaign

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has hired a Washington-based global political lobbying firm, Mercury Public Affairs LLC, for consultative purposes. The firm will provide assistance to the party in preparation for Guyana’s next General and Regional Elections.

The contract, signed by PPP Executive Secretary, Zulfikar Mustapha, states that Mercury Public Affairs LLC will provide strategic consulting and management services to issues facing the client in the areas of government relations and issues management.

The contract is worth $31.4M, effective from March 5 to June 5, 2019. The date of signing for the contract, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said, was in anticipation of Guyana being faced by a constitutional crisis – the 90-day deadline set, if the No-Confidence motion had been passed on December 21, 2018.

Of the firm, Jagdeo reportedly said, “This is how American policy is shaped and the most effective way to counter APNU/AFC misrepresentation and deceit.”

The expected services include arranging meetings between the party’s executive branch and the Congress of the United States, the Organisation of American States, which links in connection with issues relating to the anticipated general and regional elections to take place in Guyana.

Mercury is a bipartisan political strategy and consulting firm that focuses on campaigns and political communications ranging from advocacy advertising to litigation communications to media and public relations.

It is known to have provided services for leading advocacy groups, governments, political parties, NGOs, and prominent public and political figures including US President Donald Trump. Several current and former members of Mercury had active roles within some of the presidential campaigns for the 2016 US election cycle.

Several of its officials have worked for deceased American politician John McCain, former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie, and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.