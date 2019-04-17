Latest update April 17th, 2019 12:58 AM

Police crack gang in two Berbice robberies-suspect leads ranks to shotgun

Indra’s Grocery and Beer Garden in Canje which was robbed

Cops in Berbice investigating two recent armed robberies committed on a pensioner from Bloomfield, Corentyne, and another at Canefield, East Canje, Berbice, have got a breakthrough.
A senior police officer told Kaieteur News that based on intelligence received, they arrested a male suspect and a female. The male under questioning admitted to being part of the gang that committed the robbery at Bloomfield where pensioner Koomarie Bhagwandin was pushed off from her shed and robbed.
He also admitted to being at Canefield, East Canje where the business owners were robbed last Saturday.

Koomarie Bhagwandin – a victim of the Bloomfield home invasion.

The senior police rank added that the suspect also implicated two others who have since been arrested while the female in custody reportedly harboured the man. The earlier three that were initially in police custody were released.

Police were led by the accused to a location where he handed over an unlicensed firearm.
On Saturday night, Indra’s Grocery and Beer Garden was invaded by three armed men who robbed over 20 customers in the shop and the owners of an undisclosed amount of cash. They reportedly dealt several lashes to the female owner’s face as they

The gun that was recovered by police.

made their demands. They escaped with a customer’s Toyota Allion, which was later found at Edinburg Housing Scheme.
A few days prior, Koomarie Bhagwandin’s home was invaded by three masked men brandishing guns and a cutlass. They pushed the woman off her shed and dragged her while they demanded for cash and jewellery.

She sustained injuries about her body from the fall from the roof of the shed.

 

 

 

Features/Columnists

