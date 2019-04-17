Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketPG march into 4th consecutive final as Harcourt shinesCrawford, Andrews power unbeaten F division to 1st final

By Sean Devers

Yesterday a fine all-round performance from skipper Keston Harcourt led defending Champions Presidential Guard (PG) to its fourth consecutive final, while 5-12 from Leon Crawford and a fourth half-century from Lennox Andrews spearheaded F Division to their first final to set the stage for what is anticipated to a pulsating final of the Commissioner of Police Birth Anniversary Inter-Division and Branches T20 cricket Tournament from noon on Saturday at Eve Leary.

In the morning game played in sweltering heat, a track with some bounce and hard and rough outfield, D Division were bowled out for 108 in 19.3 overs with Shemar Holder and David Hughes with 22 each, featuring in a 53-run 9th wicket stand after joining forces at 55-8 to give their team some respectability.

Jason Anderson (16) was bowled by Kareem Naughton to start the slide for D Division as only Boshnarine Lalbachan (15) of the others reached double figures, but after Lalbachan departed at 47-5, two more wickets

tumbled at that score, while Rodwayne Wade (2) was LBW to Paul Tyndell at 55-8 before Holder and Hughes saw them to a three-figure total.

Harcourt (3-6), Tyndell (3-11), Jermaine Semple (2-9) and Naughton (2-20) bowled well for PG who responded by reaching 109-1 in 15.4 overs to give themselves an opportunity of lifting their third title in the six-year history of the T20 format.

Harcourt stroked seven boundaries in his undefeated 49 after Tyndell who hit four fours in his 35, added 97 in 14.4 overs before Tyndell hit Anderson to long-on. Kemo Mayers (4) ended the game with a boundary.

In the afternoon contest which saw the crowd swell to over 300, A Division were dismissed for 148 as only Ch

emicy Kendell offered fight with 52 before he was removed by Crawford.

But Rawle Browne (19), Kerwin Christian (17), Jason Heyliger and Travis Withrite, with 13 each were the only others to get into double figures as Crawford got support from Marvin Peters who had 2-18.

Off spinner Kelvin Leitch bowled Crawford (3) and the burly Micheal Jobe (11) to leave F Division on 19-2 before Andries, who reached the boundary five times and cleared it twice in his 54 and Raul Haynes (19), carried the score to 59 before Haynes was run out.

Quintin Sampson, who hit a destructive 13-ball 35 with four sixes and a four, and Andrews, who took his runs tally in the tournament to 245 runs, added 68 for the fourth wicket before Sampson, who clobber

ed Leitch for a hat-trick of sixes in an over which cost 22, was caught and bowled by Deon Crandon at 127-4.

Andrews fell 10 runs later and when Heyliger removed Dellon Melville (1) a run later in a wicket maiden, F Division had slipped to 138-6.

When Brandon Frank (7) was run out, 11 were required from 12 balls with three wickets in hand and raucous fans in the packed pavilion were chatting ‘Let’s go F let’s go’.

Trevor Benn deposited Christian on the Roof of the Pavilion to reduce the target to two from nine balls before Devon Joseph ended the match with a boundary and the F Division supporters swarmed the ground as if their team, the only unbeaten side in the Tournament, had won the World Cup.

Leitch ended with 2-38 for A Division who will face-off with D Division in today’s third place play-off which is scheduled to commence at 11:00hrs.