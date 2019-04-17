Payless Variety Store, Guyana Committee of Services support Fisherman Masters

Latest update April 17th, 2019 12:58 AM

Zameer Hassan of Fisherman Masters (right) accepts the television from Rajan Tiwari (L) in the presence of Shaan Smith of Payless Variety Store.

Payless Variety store and Guyana Committee of Services have rendered their assistance to the Fisherman Masters team that will be heading to the United States of America to compete in the New York Softball Cricket League tournament slated for June.
Fisherman Masters have embarked on a fund raising venture to assist with their trip and the entities have donated a smart television which will be the first prize on their raffle.
The presentation took place yesterday at Payless Variety Store at 42 Wellington Street, Georgetown. Rajan Tiwari, who presented the prize to Marketing Manager of Fisherman Masters Zameer Hassan, said they are happy to be able to lend support, adding that he is looking forward to the team doing well in the tournament. He is calling on the public to support the team since sport plays an integral role in the development of a nation.
Hassan expressed gratitude to the entities for their contribution towards sport in Guyana and informed that this will be their first tournament overseas.
The Guyana Committee of Services is a non-profit organisation which raises funds to assist athletes, teams and other individuals. The entity’s first assignment was their support given to boxer Clive Atwell and they are usually featured on the Payless Power Hour on NCN.
Meanwhile, Tiwari will be hosting a 7-a-side floodlight softball competition on Sunday at Helena Number Two ground, Mahaica starting at 17:00hrs. Entrance fee is $7,000 per team and trophies and cash prizes will be up for grabs. Teams can contact Tiwari on 652-9570 for registration. Banks DIH, Payless Variety Store, ARL Diesel Pumps, Rohan Auto Spares, R. Kissoon and Sons Contracting Services and Videsh Superbet are the sponsors onboard so far for the annual tournament.

 

